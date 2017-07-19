Motor cycles circle the field at Snyder Family Stadium before the start of a football game. (October 10, 2015)
Kansas State University

July 19, 2017 4:38 PM

Kansas State plans to increase athletic budget in 2018

By Kellis Robinett

Kansas State plans to increase its athletic budget to $73.4 million ahead of the upcoming 2018 fiscal year, the school announced Wednesday.

That number is $700,000 higher than it was in 2017.

The Wildcats plan to add to their athletic budget after achieving a surplus for the eighth consecutive year and setting a new record for Ahearn Fund giving this past fiscal year. Overall cash gifts to athletics in 2017 totaled $28.2 million.

“In the short time I have been at K-State, it has become very clear that Wildcat Nation is one of the most dedicated and supportive fan bases in the country,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a news release. “We are very appreciative of how K-Staters fill stadiums and arenas week in and week out in addition to continued record participation in the Ahearn Fund, which is a reflection of not only our great fans but also the tremendous staff in place here at K-State.”

K-State’s athletic department operates without direct financial support from the university.

