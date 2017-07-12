Kansas State places four on preseason All-Big 12 team

The Big 12 unveiled its preseason all-conference team on Wednesday, and four Kansas State football players made the squad.
They are fullback Winston Dimel, right tackle Dalton Risner, defensive back D.J. Reed and defensive end Reggie Walker.
The Wildcats placed the third most players on the preseason all-conference team, which was voted on by media members that cover the league, behind Texas and defending champion Oklahoma. The Longhorns and Sooners both put five players on the team.
Individual preseason awards went to OU quarterback Baker Mayfield on offense and KU defensive end Dorance Armstrong on defense. West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was named preseason Newcomer of the Year.
Armstrong was the lone unanimous defensive selection to the preseason team. Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington was a unanimous choice on offense.
The Big 12’s entire preseason all-conference team can be found here.
The four honors for K-State were not a surprise.
Dimel, Risner and Reed each earned all-conference honors from the Big 12 at the conclusion of last season, and Walker was named the conference’s Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Risner and Reed will join quarterback Jesse Ertz, linebacker Trent Tanking and tight end Dayton Valentine next week in Frisco, Texas for Big 12 Media Days.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments