Bruce Weber talks about approach to recruiting basketball players to Kansas State

One thing Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has learned over the course of his career is that every school has a different recruiting identity.
Southern Illinois isn’t the same as Purdue. Illinois isn’t the same as K-State. That’s why Weber has changed his recruiting emphasis at each stop, targeting and signing different types of players.
“Each place has its own niche,” Weber said. “You have to figure out what that is.”
After five years with the Wildcats, what has Weber identified as K-State’s recruiting niche?
“You find the kids you think are good fits for Kansas State that have some talent,” Weber said. “Rodney McGruder, Wesley Iwundu, D.J. Johnson, guys like that that want to come here and work their tails off and end up being really good players. A couple of them, potentially, are now going to be in the NBA. Those are the type of kids you want to get in the program, players that Kansas State fans are proud of.”
One type of player Weber didn’t mention: high-profile prospects that recruiting services love and other power-conference teams covet.
You won’t find any of those in K-State’s latest recruiting class. All five of the Wildcats’ incoming recruits have something in common: The Wildcats were the only team from a major conference that offered them a scholarship.
Fans tend to celebrate commitments and signings based on two criteria — where the recruiting services rank them and the other schools that want them. Beating Kentucky or Duke for a five-star recruit is much better received than, say, Iona and Weber State for a three-star prospect. Fans have celebrated little with this class.
Levi Stockard, a three-star big man from St. Louis, chose K-State over Xavier, but none of the other incoming players had firm options above the mid-major level. Mike McGuirl, a three-star combo guard from Connecticut, was courted by George Mason, Siena and a host of small schools in the northeast. Nigel Shadd, a three-star forward from Arizona, chose K-State over Weber State, Cal State Fullerton and Pacific.
The Wildcats faced the most competition while recruiting Makol Mawien and Amaad Wainright. Mawien, a 6-9 forward who averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds at New Mexico Junior College last season, began his college career at Utah. Wainright, one of the nation’s top juco guards and the brother of Baylor standout Ishmail Wainright, received calls from Illinois and LSU after he received a release from his North Texas scholarship.
“There’s no doubt Amaad had a bunch of options at the end,” Weber said. “Being from Kansas City, he really wanted to be close to home. With Makol, we were fortunate he was out in the middle of nowhere. By the time people started to notice him he decided to stick with the guys that had recruited him the whole time.”
K-State also went with mostly under-the-radar recruits in 2016 with Brian Patrick, Cartier Diarra and James Love. Xavier Sneed, a former four-star prospect from St. Louis, was the last recruit K-State signed that received major recruiting interest.
Not that Weber hasn’t been involved with others.
“We can recruit everybody, but who can you get? That’s the biggest key,” Weber said. “We have tried on a lot of those (high-profile) kids, I promise you. We try and we will keep trying, but they have got to want us, too. You have to make your own evaluations and find out who wants to come to K-State.”
Without a stockpile of local talent to recruit, Weber’s recruiting focus has pointed elsewhere in search of players that fit K-State’s recruiting niche. He thinks the Wildcats have done fine with that philosophy.
He is proud of the fact that last season there were nights the leading scorer on five teams — Nigel Johnson (Rutgers), Marcus Foster (Creighton), Tre Harris (SIU-Edwardsville) and Malcolm Hill (Illinois) to go along with K-State’s roster — were signed by or committed to Weber.
Weber spends more time recruiting than most head coaches. He wants to be the first major program to offer a recruit, not the second. He trusts himself and his coaching staff more than recruiting rankings.
“We have done pretty well,” Weber said. “If you look at our classes, we have found some pretty good players.”
He thinks he has found five more.
“We feel really good about this class,” Weber said. “The No. 1 thing we needed was size and we added a lot of it ... Amaad was kind of a bonus at the end. We did a nice job addressing our needs.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
