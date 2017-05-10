Kansas State teams deliver another year of strong APR scores

All of Kansas State’s athletic teams have exceeded the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate standard for the seventh straight year.
The Wildcats produced perfect multi-year scores of 1,000 in men’s golf and women’s cross country and ranked near the top of the Big 12 in football and women’s basketball, according to APR data released Wednesday that includes the 2015-16 academic year.
K-State football, which had a score of 975, ranked second in the Big 12 behind Texas. Women’s basketball ranked fourth with a score of 996. Men’s basketball ranked seventh with a score of 965.
Other K-State team scores: women’s golf (992), women’s volleyball (990), women’s track (984), women’s rowing (979), women’s tennis (977), men’s cross country (958), men’s track (957) and baseball (947).
Every K-State team eclipsed the minimum APR standard of 930. Teams that fall below that number can face NCAA penalties.
The APR measures the eligibility, retention and graduation of every student-athlete on every Division I team and are measured over the course of four years.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments