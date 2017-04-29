Minnesota Vikings select former K-State linebacker Elijah Lee in NFL Draft

Elijah Lee left college a year early for a shot at professional football unsure of when or if he would be selected in the NFL Draft.
The former Kansas State linebacker had middle-round hopes, but there were no guarantees. That’s what made the phone call he received from the Minnesota Vikings during the seventh round on Saturday so special, even if it happened a few hours later than some expected.
“I didn’t want to be stuck in that situation where I am trying to pick a team,” Lee told reporters after the Vikings selected him with the 232nd overall pick. “I wanted to be picked by a team.”
Lee heads to Minnesota coming off an impressive three-year run with the Wildcats in which he made 209 tackles, 11 sacks and five interceptions. He led K-State in tackles as a sophomore (80) and as a junior (110) before deciding to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.
He twice received All-Big 12 honors.
The Blue Springs, Mo. product was the second K-State football player chosen in the draft. Defensive end Jordan Willis was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round on Friday.
Lee was thrilled when he learned he was going to be a Viking.
“It feels really good, because that is one of the teams I wanted to land with,” Lee said. “They are one of my top teams, one of my favorite teams. I get to stay in purple.”
He will be motivated to help Minnesota when he puts on a Vikings uniform for the first time.
“It’s about time,” Lee said. “I have been ready to play football. You can judge how fast or strong a guy might be before the draft, but that all goes out the door when you step on the field and start playing football.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments