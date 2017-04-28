Cincinnati Bengals select K-State's Jordan Willis in third round of NFL Draft

Former Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis is now a Cincinnati Bengal.
The Bengals selected Willis in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday. He was the 73rd overall pick.
Willis heads to the NFL after a stellar college career with the Wildcats in which he made 113 tackles and 25.5 sacks. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Kansas City native was at his best last season when he led K-State with 11.5 sacks and was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
With Willis on his way to Cincinnati, Kansas State has now produced a NFL Draft pick in 24 straight years, the longest active streak in the Big 12.
Willis was thought to be a potential first-rounder following an excellent showing at the NFL Combine, but it wasn’t to be. He waited all the way until about 9 p.m. Friday after the third round was underway to hear his name called.
Willis is the third K-State football player to be selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft in the past three years. Cody Whitehair was selected in the second round last year. Tyler Lockett went in the third round in 2015.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
