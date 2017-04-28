K-State Q&A: Kamau Stokes, basketball recruits and the NFL Draft

Kamau Stokes created a bit of a stir earlier this week when he was listed among the 182 basketball players that filed as early entry candidates for the NBA Draft.
Some laughed, some gave him a thumbs up, others just shrugged. There was really no wrong reaction.
Stokes had a promising sophomore season (11.7 points, 4.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds) for the Wildcats, but he’s far from a NBA prospect. He will test the NBA waters without an agent, find out they are very cold and then return to K-State for his junior year. He must know this. So why do it? There’s no downside, other than strangers poking fun at him on social media.
The new rules make it so college players can receive feedback from NBA scouts and then return to school. Like many of the other early entry candidates with little to no chance of getting drafted, Stokes wants to see exactly where he stands. He probably doesn’t need to go through this process to learn he’s better off staying in college, but there’s no harm in doing it this way. At least he got his name out there. Only 60 players will be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, but more than triple that number declared early. That’s bonkers. But you could also argue that it’s surprising more players didn’t declare, under the circumstances. I’ve got a feeling the list of early entry candidates will grow even bigger in future years.
Speaking of drafts, the NFL Draft is happening right now.
The Kansas City Chiefs moved up to pick Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes last night. After watching Mahomes at Texas Tech, I think he has the highest ceiling of any QB in this draft. He has a strong, accurate arm and he knows how to make plays on the run. But he also has a low floor. The Red Raiders have a very different offense than what you find in the NFL. Can he make the transition from a no-huddle, spread offense to the system Andy Reid prefers? That’s the big question with him. It’s definitely a good thing he will get a year or two to learn behind Alex Smith.
Jordan Willis wasn’t picked in the first round like some predicted he might, but he should hear his name called today. That will extend K-State’s NFL Draft streak (the longest active streak in the Big 12) to 24 years.
Now, let’s get to your questions. Thanks, as always, for asking them.
@KellisRobinett who will be the draft pick for the 2018 draft to make the streak go to 25????— Jake Lebahn (@JakeLebahn) April 27, 2017
Next year could be interesting. There’s no slam-dunk pick.
Of all the seniors on K-State’s roster, center Reid Najvar probably has the most NFL potential. He was really good in the middle of the offensive line last year and could be a draft pick if he has another good season. Will Geary, if he returns to the team and regains his form, would also be a possibility at defensive tackle. Any other senior will need to have a big year to get himself on the NFL Draft radar.
Of course, there is always the possibility someone declares early. Dalton Risner would be a candidate to get drafted next year as a junior. Maybe Justin Silmon and D.J. Reed would also have a chance?
A lot can change in a year. I wouldn’t have thought Jordan Willis was a sure-fire early pick last April. Nor would have I thought Elijah Lee would leave college early.
@KellisRobinett Offense returning a lot of strengths. Defense seems a challenge, especially at LB and DLine. Who is the breakout star on defense this year— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) April 27, 2017
I think Trent Tanking is going to be really good. Does he qualify as a breakout star?
He’s a senior, so maybe he doesn’t. But he’s also spent the vast majority of his K-State career on special teams. So maybe he does. Tanking is a leader and he knows the ins and outs of K-State’s defense. He should help fill the void left by Elijah Lee and Charmeachealle Moore. I wouldn’t be surprised if he leads the team in tackles.
@KellisRobinett Does both skylar Thompson and Alex Delton see time in blowout games to get experience or just one— Jeremy Hilt (@Bannor95) April 27, 2017
Both. Alex Delton first, then Skylar Thompson.
If it’s a real smack down you might actually see more Thompson than Delton.
I’ve got a feeling the coaching staff will try to sprinkle Delton in with the normal offense this season, leaving a possibly larger garbage-time role for Thompson.
@KellisRobinett Which KSU media member would have the best kick return at a spring game if given the chance? (ala James Franklin/Penn State)— John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) April 27, 2017
I can’t imagine any of us would have the guts to do more than signal for a fair catch and try to catch the punt (though D. Scott Fritchen has proven he can take a hit on press row) so it’s really a question of ball security and luck.
But let’s get real: We would all look like this trying to field a punt.
@KellisRobinett You're the front man of a band that features Jesse Ertz on lead guitar. What do you name said band?— S. L. Keck (@SLKECK) April 27, 2017
Sounds by Sisco.
@KellisRobinett What is one beer idea you would like to see your favorite brewery implement?— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) April 27, 2017
I would love it if Boulevard brought back its Chocolate Ale. Not only did it taste great, its alcohol content was ideal. I hated that they added raspberry to it last year and then discontinued it this year. Bring it back!
Other than that, I would love someone to come out with an IPA that tastes good on a really hot summer day. Maybe that’s not possible, but I would dig it.
@KellisRobinett Crystal ball..good or bad for Bruce Weber to use all scholarships, especially with zero seniors for 17-18?— Mike Rouse (@Turnksu) April 27, 2017
No scholarship seniors certainly makes K-State’s recruiting future a little tricky. This would have been the ideal year to take a grad transfer. But Bruce Weber went with a pair of junior-college transfers with his final two scholarships.
Here’s how the current roster breakdown looks in terms of scholarship players:
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Dean Wade, Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes, Amaad Wainright.
Sophomores: Xavier Sneed, Isaiah Maurice, Brian Patrick, Makol Mawien.
Freshmen: Cartier Diarra, James Love, Nigel Shadd, Levi Stockard, Mike McGuirl.
There are merits to saving at least one scholarship so you can use it later, but I think Weber made the right move. K-State hasn’t had much good luck on the injury front in recent years. Last year, the Wildcats were down Cartier Diarra and James Love before the season started. Dante Williams transferring left them down three scholarship players. It helps depth to use all 13 scholarships. And there’s no guarantee the roster will stay intact beyond next season. Players transfer and turn pro all the time.
The one thing Weber might have to do next season (if everyone stays healthy) is ask one of the three incoming freshmen to redshirt.
@KellisRobinett Now that spring recruiting is done, how does K-State stack up in the Big 12 next year? Do Wainwright/Mawien help put the Cats top half?— ksu_FAN (@ksu_FAN) April 27, 2017
K-State could finish in the top half of the Big 12 standings next season, but it will be up to Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade to lead the Wildcats there more than the incoming juco transfers (but I do think Wainright and Mawien will contribute).
The Big 12 will be interesting next season. Kansas and West Virginia seem to be the class of the league with Baylor not that far behind. After that? Seems wide open. TCU finished on quite a surge as NIT champs. Can the Horned Frogs keep that going? Iowa State should take a step back without all its seniors, but it has good young players, too. Oklahoma State should take a big step back without Brad Underwood and its best players from last year. Oklahoma and Texas were terrible last season. Can they bounce back?
K-State returns a young core that could post a winning record in conference play. But it also loses its best two players in Wesley Iwundu and D.J. Johnson.
The Wildcats finished sixth last season and it wouldn’t take much improvement to get to fifth or better. I could see it happening.
@KellisRobinett As ESPN fades, will SEC recruiting fade, other conferences regain footing in the recruiting game?— HarrierCat (@HarrierCat) April 28, 2017
If the SEC Network crumbled, maybe that could put a dent in SEC football recruiting. But I don’t think what’s currently happening at ESPN will have any impact. The biggest thing that could potentially harm SEC recruiting is Texas and its Big 12 brethren getting their acts together and defending the Lone Star State against outside recruiters. If the Big 12 could own Texas recruiting again, things would be different.
