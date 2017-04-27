Kansas State's top 23 NFL Draft picks of the past 23 years

Flip open a copy of Kansas State’s football media guide and scan the inside cover. That’s as far as you need to look to know the Wildcats own the longest active NFL Draft streak in the Big 12.
K-State has produced at least one NFL Draft pick for 23 straight years. That’s better than Oklahoma (22) and Texas (2) and most college football programs out there. The streak ranks among the top 15 nationally.
It began in 1994 when the New York Giants selected defensive back Thomas Randolph in the second round and has featured 55 former K-State players. There were years the Wildcats only produced one draft pick (96, 98, 05, 06, 09, 10, 11, 12, 14, 16). There were years they had as many six (99, 01, 02).
The streak is sure to continue this week. The NFL Draft begins Thursday night and defensive end Jordan Willis has first-round potential. Linebacker Elijah Lee is also expected to go in the later rounds.
But before we look forward to the start of the 2017 draft, let’s look back on the streak by ranking K-State’s top 23 draft picks of the past 23 years.
23. Joshua Moore (Fifth round, 2010, Chicago Bears)
OK, so Moore isn’t one of the top 23 K-State draft picks of the past 23 years. You got me. He played in just three NFL games, making one tackle. But Moore’s brief career with the Chicago Bears was of vital importance to Kansas State’s draft streak. That’s why I include him. Think about it: Had Moore not decided to leave K-State a year early against the advice of his college coaches, the streak would have ended in 2009. Moore was the lone K-State player selected in 2010.
22. Daniel Thomas (Second round, 2011, Miami Dolphins)
The lone offensive weapon available to Bill Snyder when he returned to the sidelines in 2009 never lived up to expectations as a second-round pick, but he was a decent running back for the Dolphins. He totaled 1,480 yards and 10 touchdowns over four seasons.
21. Zac Diles (Seventh round, 2007, Houston Texans)
Made an immediate impact with the Texans and played a lot over his first four seasons, before catching on with a few other teams. The linebacker made 241 career tackles.
20. Bryce Brown (Seventh round, 2012, Philadelphia Eagles)
Kansas State’s NFL Draft streak would have also ended in 2011 if not for Bryce Brown’s decision to transfer to K-State. He left the team after appearing as a backup in three games, but that was enough for the Wildcats to claim him as their own. His NFL career was nothing spectacular, but it was better than his college career. He topped 1,000 yards while playing in 42 games and had some truly big moments with the Eagles.
19. Josh Scobey (Sixth round, 2002, Arizona Cardinals)
Topped 4,000 yards as a kick returner, made 43 tackles and a safety on defense, had 200 yards as a receiver and 89 more as a runner. Scobey was a versatile pro.
18. Monty Beisel (Fourth round, 2001, Kansas City Chiefs)
Lasted 10 years as a defensive end. His NFL career featured 242 tackles.
17. Kevin Lockett (Second round, 1997, Kansas City Chiefs)
Much like in college, Lockett was a contributor on all fronts for his NFL teams. He finished with 1,738 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver, while also handling punt and kick returns for several years.
16. Jerametrius Butler (Fifth round, 2001, St. Louis Rams)
Was a solid contributor with the Rams for six seasons before ending his NFL career in Buffalo, making 191 tackles and nine interceptions.
15. Quincy Morgan (Second round, 2001, Cleveland Browns)
The dynamic receiver lasted six years in the NFL, catching 164 passes for 2,466 yards and 17 touchdowns.
14. Tyler Lockett (Third round, 2015, Seattle Seahawks)
When you make the Pro Bowl as a rookie your career has serious potential. Lockett has been an effective receiver and return specialist in his two seasons with Seattle. He will try to get back on track in Year 3 coming off an injury.
13. Jon McGraw (Second round, 2002, New York Jets)
The former walk-on at K-State turned himself into a successful NFL defensive back. McGraw made 359 tackles and 10 interceptions over 10 years.
12. Cody Whitehair (Second round, 2016, Chicago Bears)
This might be high for someone that just finished his rookie season, but Whitehair started all 16 games at center for the Bears. He is also skilled at guard and tackle. Don’t be surprised if he goes on to have a very long and successful NFL career.
11. Jeromy Clay (Sixth round, 2006, San Diego Chargers)
Made an impact on the offensive line and started 93 games.
10. Mark Simoneau (Third round, 2000, San Diego Chargers)
One of the best linebackers to ever play at K-State, Simoneau enjoyed a 10-year career in the NFL that featured 370 tackles.
9. Martin Gramatica (Third round, 1999, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
If a NFL team uses a third-round pick on a kicker he better have a special leg. Gramatica did. The famous celebrator made 155 of the 203 field goals he attempted over nine seasons.
8. Damion McIntosh (Third round, 2000, New Orleans Saints)
The talented offensive lineman started 113 games for four different teams.
7. Josh Freeman (First round, 2009, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
His NFL career didn’t last as long as some expected, but Freeman was a solid starting quarterback for four years, throwing for 13,873 yards and 81 touchdowns. His best season came in 2012, when he topped 4,000 yards and threw for 27 touchdowns.
6. Todd Weiner (Second round, 1998, Seattle Seahawks)
Started 116 games at tackle following his standout college career with the Wildcats.
5. Ben Leber (Third round, San Diego Chargers)
The linebacker did a little bit of everything during his 10-year career in the NFL, piling up 496 tackles, 24 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and five interceptions.
4. Darren Howard (Second round, 2000, New Orleans Saints)
Howard was a feared defensive end for many years. Not only did he record 67 sacks over his 10-year career, he pressured quarterbacks consistently. He had 11 sacks as a rookie, 11 more in Year 5 and 10 more in Year 9. Add that onto 301 career tackles, 17 forced fumbles and three interceptions and you have yourself a mighty impressive run.
3. Darren Sproles (Fourth round, 2005, San Diego Chargers)
Sproles is the definition of a do-everything player. He has scored touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on special teams. His scatback skills appear ageless, as he remains an effective weapon for the Philadelphia Eagles.
2. Jordy Nelson (Second round, 2008, Green Bay Packers)
One of the best receivers in all of football, Nelson has been a vital member of Green Bay’s offense since his arrival. He has eclipsed 1,250 yards and eight touchdowns in four different seasons. Hard to believe he started off as a walk-on defensive back at K-State.
1. Terence Newman (First round, 2003, Dallas Cowboys)
The standout corner is everything NFL teams want in a first-round pick. He was an immediate starter for the Dallas Cowboys after getting picked fifth overall in 2003, and he is still starting today. Pro Football Focus still ranks him as one of the best cover corners in the game. Newman has some gaudy career stats, including 841 tackles and 41 interceptions in 205 games.
