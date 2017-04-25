Junior college forward Makol Mawien signs with Kansas State

Two days after he committed to Kansas State, junior college forward Makol Mawien made things official and signed with the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Mawien, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound redshirt freshman averaged 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks for New Mexico Junior College last season. He will transfer to K-State this summer and have three years of eligibility remaining. He attended high school in Salt Lake City and started his college career at Utah.
His size makes him a valuable addition for the Wildcats with the departure of senior forward D.J. Johnson.
“We are excited to add a versatile big man like Makol to our program,” K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. “He fills an immediate need for a veteran player who has experience at not only the community college level, but at Division I while at Utah. He has the length and athleticism to play the five-spot, but also has the ability to shoot from long range to help us at the four. He was a highly-regarded player out of high school who we think will be a huge complement to our team.”
Adding a veteran forward has been Weber’s top priority since the end of the season. K-State was thin inside last year following an injury to James Love and the transfer of Dante Williams. Mawien will compete for playing time inside with returning players Dean Wade, Isaiah Maurice and Love next season. Incoming recruits Levi Stockard and Nigel Shadd will also be in the mix.
Mawien was heavily recruited out of high school. He chose Utah over BYU, Gonzaga, Utah State and Boston College.
This time around, he picked K-State over Iona and St. Bonaventure.
“Makol is a 6-foot-9, power forward type of player who has an all-around solid skill set,” New Mexico JC coach Brian Lohrey said in a statement. “He has the ability to score down low over his left shoulder as well as go out and shoot the three. He dribbles well for a player his size and loves to get out in transition. He has a great body that can take 20 or more pounds of muscle.”
Makol joins a five-member recruiting class that also features Amaad Wainright, Mike McGuirl, Stockard and Shadd. Wainright plans to round out the group by signing with K-State on a recruiting visit later this week.
