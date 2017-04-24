Kansas State doesn't release a spring depth chart, but this is what it probably looks like

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder won’t provide a public depth chart until late August, but now that the Wildcats have played their spring game we can make an educated guess at what it currently looks like.
More than a dozen players watched Saturday’s spring game from the sidelines with injury concerns, so it’s hard to tell exactly where everyone stands. A new batch of recruits will also be on campus in June to compete for spots on this two-deep, so a lot can change between now and the start of the season in September.
But, for now, here is a look at where K-State’s depth chart stands at the end of spring practice:
Offense
QB – Jesse Ertz, Alex Delton
RB – Justin Silmon or Alex Barnes
WR – Byron Pringle, Corey Sutton or Zach Reuter
WR – Dominique Heath, Isaiah Harris or Dalton Schoen
WR – Isaiah Zuber, Carlos Strickland
LT – Scott Frantz, Nick Kaltmayer
LG – Abdul Beecham, Glenn Williams
C – Reid Najvar, Adam Holtorf
RG – Tyler Mitchell, Evan Curl
RT – Dalton Risner, Alec Ruth
TE – Dayton Valentine, Blaise Gammon
A few thoughts: There will be lots of competition at running back and receiver this summer. Justin Silmon and Alex Barnes could be the most fascinating position battle. Both running backs appear ready to start, but only one can. They should make for an explosive combination, regardless. Bryon Pringle and Dominique Heath will start at receiver. After that? I don’t know what to tell you. Isaiah Zuber led the way with 8 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, but Corey Sutton, Carlos Strickland and Isaiah Harris had their moments, too. So did Dalton Schoen. It will be interesting to see who lands the No. 3 and No. 4 spots. All the other positions seem clear cut.
Defense
DB – Kendall Adams, Brogan Barry
DB – Sean Newlan, Denzel Goolsby
DB – Cre Moore, Jonathan Durham
CB - Duke Shelley, A.J. Parker
CB – D.J. Reed, Walter Neil
LB – Trent Tanking, Jayd Kirby
LB -- Sam Sizelove, Da’Quan Patton
DE – Reggie Walker, Kyle Ball
DE - Tanner Wood, Bronson Massie
DT - Will Geary, Ray Price
DT - Trey Dishon, Mitch Copeland or Logan Stoddard
A few thoughts: Will Geary was not with the team this spring, but Snyder expects him to return before the start of preseason practices. For now, he remains a starter at defensive tackle. Ray Price appears to be the next man up if that changes. At defensive end, it looks like there is a good competition brewing between Tanner Wood, Kyle Ball and Bronson Massie. I expect Wood to be the main guy opposite Reggie Walker, but Massie looked good on Saturday. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see Da’Quan Patton at the spring game (his left arm was in a sling). Trent Tanking, Jayd Kirby and Sam Sizelove have the inside track on starting jobs, but Patton has the athleticism to make a difference. Elijah Walker could change the lineup at defensive back when he arrives. The junior-college defender could push for playing time at safety or nickelback/slot corner.
Special Teams
K - Matthew McCrane, Nick McLellan
P - Nick Walsh, Mitch Lochbihler
KR - Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed
PR - Dominique Heath, Isaiah Zuber
A few thoughts: Not much to say here. K-State’s specialists are all back for another year. As long as they stay healthy, this unit should mirror what we saw last season.
