Backups step up for Kansas State at spring football game

There were plenty of positives for Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder to take away from the Wildcats’ spring game on Saturday, but it may take a few extra viewings before he acknowledges them.
“I think more along the lines of the things I didn’t like,” Snyder said immediately following the scrimmage.
He may not be alone. K-State’s purple team, made up of starters, defeated its white team, compiled of backups, 38-6 in front of 13,338. But some will remember this game for the large number of players that watched from the sidelines rather than the ones that scored touchdowns.
The inactive list: starting quarterback Jesse Ertz, top receivers Byron Pringle and Dominique Heath, standout offensive linemen Dalton Risner and Reid Najvar, Davis Clark, Blake Richmeier, Colby Moore, Zach Reuter, Dalvin Warmack, Eli Huggins, Elijah Sullivan and Da’Quan Patton.
All 13 players are expected to be ready to play when the 2017 season begins, but none were deemed healthy enough to play Saturday. Top defensive lineman Will Geary was also not in attendance. Snyder declined to explain why, but said he, too, is expected back.
It seemed appropriate the Snyder left his usual spot on the sideline and watched the second half from the press box.
This was an afternoon for unsung players to shine.
Alex Delton took advantage. The sophomore quarterback stepped in for Ertz and completed 21 of 33 passes for 249 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing for 78 yards and a score.
So did Isaiah Zuber. The sophomore receiver grabbed eight passes for 96 yards a touchdown. Carlos Strickland, Dalton Schoen also stepped up on offense, while Brogan Barry, Brock Monty and Denzel Goolsby all came up with interceptions on defense.
“The plus side of it is the opportunity for the twos and the threes to move up the ladder and get a great deal of more playing time and more experience,” Snyder said. “The negative side is that it does not help the continuity a great deal.”
That was most obvious when the Wildcats tried to throw the ball. K-State spring games are usually filled with aerial highlights, but on this day K-State quarterbacks often called running plays or took off scrambling when passing plays broke down.
Delton ran the ball 15 times. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson ran it 10 times while completing 10 of 17 passes for 112 yards and an interception.
At least they found success on the ground.
Sophomore running back Alex Barnes led the way with 69 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Justin Silmon added 34 yards and a score.
Delton also finished the game with a bang when he found the end zone on a 14-yard scamper as time expired.
“That was fun,” Delton said. “It was nice to see (offensive coordinator Dana) Dimel keep the foot on the gas there are the end. Any time you can get in there and help the team put points on the board, it is big.”
Ertz is expected to retain his status as starting quarterback after he recovers from surgery on his throwing shoulder later this spring, but Delton has put himself in a position to compete for playing time and possibly carve out a change-of-pace role within the offense.
He has the speed and arm to be a successful Big 12 quarterback. His goal moving forward will be to reduce mistakes.
“Getting all these first-team reps gave me confidence,” Delton said. “I feel like I am the guy and that they look at me like I am the guy. I am ready to go on Saturdays. That’s been huge, just knowing that you have their trust.”
Delton will try to build off his spring when practices resume in the summer. The Wildcats will look a lot different, and healthier, then.
The hope is playing short-handed these last few weeks will pay dividends.
“We made a lot of progress,” senior linebacker Trent Tanking said. “A lot of guys had to step up. Guys got a lot of experience. Hopefully it will put us in a good spot for this summer and fall camp.”
