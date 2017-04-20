Kansas State soccer coach Mike Dibbini gets contract extension

Kansas State soccer coach Mike Dibbini received a two-year contract extension on Thursday. The new deal will run through 2021.
Dibbini was hired to start K-State’s women’s soccer program from scratch in December 2014. He guided the Wildcats through their first season last year. The team went 4-9-3.
“Coach Dibbini and his staff have done a remarkable job in two short years of building a strong foundation for K-State Soccer,” interim athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement. “This extension was initiated by John Currie and reflects how pleased we are with the program’s progress in its first competitive season. The Manhattan community has fully embraced our newest program.”
K-State played in front of an average home crowd of 2,265 last season. That number ranked fourth nationally.
Dibbini’s starting salary was $92,500. Under his original contract, it increased by $2,500 annually.
K-State didn’t disclose financial terms of Dibbini’s extension Thursday.
“Having the support and commitment from our athletic department and university allows my staff and me to continue to strive and build on a solid first-year foundation,” Dibbini said. “I am extremely proud and honored to be the soccer coach at Kansas State University, and my family and I love K-State and Manhattan.
“The process of building a soccer program from scratch in the Big 12 is a challenge, especially in this modern era of recruiting and prospective student-athletes verbally committing as early as their freshman year in high school. However, my staff and I are very confident we can be competitive sooner than expected. The extension allows us the momentum to build and compete at the Big 12 level.”
