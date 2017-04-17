Kansas State working on contract extension for Bruce Weber

Kansas State is working on a contract extension for basketball coach Bruce Weber.
“That is in the works,” university president Richard Myers told the Eagle at an introductory news conference for new athletic director Gene Taylor on Monday.
Weber just finished his fifth season with the Wildcats. During his time in Manhattan, he has led K-State to three NCAA Tournaments and a shared Big 12 championship. His record is 100-68.
This past season, K-State won 21 games and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Cincinnati.
Weber’s job status has been a hot topic for K-State fans since he missed the postseason in back-to-back seasons after a strong first two years on the job, but Myers thinks he has done enough to earn a contract extension.
“We are happy Coach Weber is back,” Myers said. “We are confident in him.”
Myers said one of Taylor’s first tasks as athletic director will be finalizing an extension for Weber. Taylor begins work on May 1.
“That is something that will land on Gene’s desk pretty darn quick,” Myers said.
Weber has two years remaining on his contract. His salary is $2.15 million.
