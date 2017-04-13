Dallas selects K-State forward Breanna Lewis in WNBA Draft

The Dallas Wings selected Kansas State forward Breanna Lewis in the WNBA Draft on Thursday.
Lewis, who averaged 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wildcats as a senior last season, becomes the eighth K-State women’s basketball player to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the first since Brittany Chambers in 2013.
Dallas selected Lewis in the second round with the No. 23 overall pick. The Wings finished fifth in the Western Conference last season with a record of 11-23.
Lewis was an All-Big 12 selection in each of the past two seasons. She helped K-State win 23 games this season and reach the NCAA Tournament.
