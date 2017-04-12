Denzel Goolsby settling in on defense at Kansas State

Denzel Goolsby didn’t know what position he was going to play at Kansas State when he committed to the Wildcats out of Bishop Carroll, but he would have bet a large sum of money on running back or receiver.
And he would have lost.
Though Goolsby seemed perfectly suited for an offensive role after gaining 1,892 all-purpose yards and scoring 31 touchdowns as a high school senior, he has found a home on the other side of the ball at K-State as a safety.
“It’s been really good,” Goolsby said of the position switch. “It’s been a lot more natural for me. It’s been a big learning experience, but, at the same time, I find myself getting a lot more comfortable with it. I have got to get better at different technique things, but in the long run it is going to be a lot better fit for me.”
Goolsby didn’t shift from offense to defense until the beginning of last season, after he spent his freshman year playing receiver and redshirting on K-State’s scout team. He made the move without warning to help build depth at defensive back. Yet the position switch had been in the works for quite some time. He just didn’t realize it.
Not long after he committed to K-State, defensive coordinator Tom Hayes made a recruiting visit to Bishop Carroll and had an impromptu chat with Goolsby after practice. He told Goolsby he had a future on defense, should he one day choose to pursue it.
“It was always in the back of his mind maybe that I could come over to that side of the ball,” Goolsby said. “I’m definitely glad that we ended up going with that.”
It is strange to hear Goolsby speak so fondly of his new defensive role, considering he didn’t defend a pass or tackle a running back in his lone season away from offense. But he has gotten an abundance of work at safety in practice and he got a taste for tackling last year on special teams.
As a regular member of K-State’s kickoff and punt teams, Goolsby (5-foot-11, 192 pounds) made 10 tackles and appeared in all 13 games.
K-State coaches took notice. Goolsby is competing with Sean Newlan for the starting role Dante Barnett held last season.
“For Denzel, who is a very good and gifted athlete, everybody goes through the processing and how fast the game is being played,” K-State special teams coordinator Sean Snyder said. “For him, and with his experience last year, I expect him to be a completely different player on special teams. I think it helps him on the defensive side of the ball and what he is doing there, too.”
Goolsby is slowly acclimating to the speed of K-State practices. At times, it was hard for him to stay motivated without the possibility of playing time. But that is no longer an issue.
His past experience on offense has helped him read plays.
“The biggest challenge is probably just being able to get so comfortable that you don’t have to think about it, you just react and go,” Goolsby said. “That is why the spring has been so big for me, just being able to not think about anything and just see the ball and go, not question myself about anything and just play fast.”
He hopes to continue building his defensive skills to that point, and to show off his progress at K-State’s spring game later this month.
It’s a day he has looked forward to since he left offense behind and made his first tackle.
