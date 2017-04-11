Kansas State hires Jon Fabris to coach defensive ends

Jon Fabris is back at Kansas State as an assistant football coach.
K-State hired Fabris to coach defensive ends on Tuesday. It’s the same position he held on Bill Snyder’s staff in 1997 and 98 when he coached former star Darren Howard.
He also has experience coaching at Indiana, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Washington State, Iowa State, Notre Dame and the Cleveland Browns.
“Jon is a quality person, dedicated husband and father, as well as a dedicated leader and teacher of young men,” Snyder said. “He has a proven record here at Kansas State. He will again be an asset to our defense and to Sean (Snyder) with our special teams. I’m pleased to have him back with us.”
Fabris replaces Blake Seiler as a coach on K-State’s defensive line. Seiler has moved to linebackers, where he takes over for Mike Cox. Seiler will also take on some new responsibilities as the team’s assistant defensive coordinator under Tom Hayes.
“Blake has worked diligently with our defense these past four seasons and certainly helped develop several very productive players,” Snyder said. “He has a broad and distinct understanding of our defense and will be a great asset to Tom Hayes in the development of our entire defense.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
