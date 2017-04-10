Chicago Bears show interest in K-State basketball star D.J. Johnson

The NBA has long been a dream for D.J. Johnson, but he’s more interested in the NFL at the moment.
Johnson, a 6-foot-9, 237-pound senior forward on the Kansas State basketball team, said he has a pre-draft tryout set up with the Chicago Bears. If they like what they see, he may give up the sport he focused on in college and pursue a professional career in football.
“I want to see what I can do on the football field, for the time being,” Johnson said at K-State’s basketball banquet Monday night. “In two weeks I will work out in front of the Bears. They will do a little testing and I will kind of see where I am at.”
Johnson said the Bears are interested in him as a tight end, a position that several basketball players have made the transition to over the years, including Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Julius Thomas. A scout with the team saw him play basketball this season and contacted him about possibly switching sports.
On the basketball court, Johnson averaged 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds as K-State’s best low-post presence. He helped K-State win 21 games and reach the NCAA Tournament this season.
On the football field, he is open to any position. Johnson played football in high school as a multi-sport athlete at Parkway North in St. Louis. He played both tight end and defensive end, ranking fourth on his team as a senior with 45 tackles in 2011. He was an all-conference selection that year.
“I think I have got enough speed to play wide receiver, honestly,” Johnson said. “You all are laughing, but my senior year I ran a 4.6 (second) 40 (yard dash). I think I have enough speed to play tight end or wide receiver.”
Johnson has long been a football fan. He said he attended every K-State football game he could, even running onto the field to celebrate when the Wildcats clinched a Big 12 championship by beating Texas in 2012.
He hopes muscle memory will help him when he puts his cleats back on.
“I am really going to take it all into account and see what the guys that are recruiting me tell me,” Johnson said. “My testing will show what I am capable of doing.”
Johnson has signed with an agent that specializes in basketball, but Johnson is getting help on the football front. He said he called K-State right tackle Dalton Risner to ask for advice and hopes to train with former receiver Deante Burton and former offensive lineman Terrale Johnson over the next two weeks.
Balancing the training for two sports won’t be easy. Diving into football could also cost him on the basketball front, where he would likely get some attention as an undrafted free agent or have options overseas.
Still, he thinks football is worth a try.
“I made this decision early Sunday morning,” Johnson said, who spent the past few days training in New York. “I just didn’t want to leave knowing that I possibly could have played football. I want to give it a try. I don’t want to have any regrets.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments