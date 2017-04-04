K-State football notes: Wildcats adjust to new assistants

Kansas State’s coaching staff has been among the most stable in college football the past few years, but the Wildcats are welcoming several new faces this spring.
Del Miller, a longtime co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach under Bill Snyder, retired and is now helping as a quality control assistant. Linebackers coach Mike Cox abruptly left the team last month, saying he wanted to spend more time with family.
Former star quarterback Collin Klein was hired to replace Miller as quarterbacks coach, leaving Dana Dimel as the team’s lone offensive coordinator. Blake Seiler has made the switch to defensive ends coach to take over for Cox at linebackers. And, though no announcement has been made, Jon Fabris will soon take over the defensive ends pending a successful background check, according to a K-State source.
Fabris previously coached defensive ends under Snyder at K-State from 1997-98. He also has coaching experience at Georgia, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Iowa State and Washington State, as well as the Cleveland Browns.
Snyder said Miller will be missed, but players liked the changes with Klein and Seiler.
“He was the one who basically taught me the playbook when I was a true freshman,” quarterback Alex Delton said of Klein. “We have a great relationship ... It’s awesome, it’s a great experience for us. I think he will get us playing at the highest level possible.”
“I think he will be great,” linebacker Trent Tanking added of Seiler, a former K-State player. “We are still getting used to each other, but he has done a great job so far.”
Snyder said Seiler will also assume some assistant defensive coordinator responsibilities under Tom Hayes. Receivers coach Andre Coleman will assist Dimel as the team’s passing game coordinator.
Ertz out
Starting quarterback Jesse Ertz is unlikely to participate during spring practices while he recovers from surgery on his throwing shoulder.
Snyder said there is a chance Ertz will be medically cleared to play in K-State’s spring game on April 22. Even then, the Wildcats will likely hold him out as a precaution.
Delton, a sophomore, is currently working as the team’s top healthy quarterback with redshirt freshman Skylar Thompson and sophomore Hunter Hall working behind him.
Mitchell moves up
A position battle appeared to be brewing on K-State’s offensive line at right tackle with the departure of Terrale Johnson, but Snyder said he has already targeted a replacement.
Tyler Mitchell, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Matthews, Ala., will take over the open spot.
Snyder expressed confidence in Mitchell, saying he played well in a limited role at left guard last year. For the moment, K-State’s starting offensive line appears to be Scott Frantz at left tackle, Abdul Beecham at left guard, Reid Najvar at center, Mitchell at right guard and Dalton Risner at right tackle.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
