Stanford women eliminate Kansas State one step from Sweet 16

The banner in Bramlage Coliseum listing the Sweet 16 appearances of the Kansas State women’s basketball team won’t need to be taken down this summer.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats lost to No. 2-seed Stanford 69-48 on Monday in Manhattan, ending their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under third-year coach Jeff Mittie and the careers of seniors Breanna Lewis and Kindred Wesemann.
Lewis finished with nine points and four rebounds and Wesemann finished with 11 points and five assists.
For a brief moment in the third quarter, it looked like Stanford might have lost steam. Brittany McPhee, who had gone 4 for 4 on three-point plays in the first half, missed her fifth attempt at a three. The Cardinal had failed to convert their first four possessions of the half.
Then Alanna Smith, a sophomore who has excelled coming off the Stanford bench, got an easy layup with 7:43 left in the quarter to start an 8-0 run for the Cardinal offense.
K-State added 10 more points in the period, including a three-pointer that Kayla Goth hit from the left corner to cut Stanford’s lead to 20.
The Wildcats (23-11) trailed by 18 at the end of the third quarter — and would never get any closer.
McPhee scored 21 points for Stanford on five three-pointers, and Smith added 19 points and seven rebounds.
K-State got to host the first and second rounds because Stanford had already committed its arena to the Pac-12 women’s gymnastics meet.
Stanford (30-5) will travel to Lexington, Ky., for regional play at Rupp Arena this weekend. The Cardinal will play Texas (25-8), the No. 3 seed out of Austin, on Friday.
