Linebackers coach Mike Cox leaves Kansas State football staff

Bill Snyder is once again looking for an assistant to add to Kansas State’s football coaching staff.
The Wildcats announced their second staff shakeup of the offseason Sunday. Linebackers coach Mike Cox won’t be back.
“I appreciate the time I have spent at K-State coaching and mentoring so many great young men, but it’s time for me to step away and focus more on my family and my children,” Cox said in a statement released by K-State. “I look forward to following the Wildcats next season and for many years to come.”
Cox had been a member of Snyder’s staff since 2012. His salary was $305,000.
“We are grateful for what Mike has done for our program and young people,” Snyder said in a statement, “and respect the decision he has made to spend more time with his family.”
A national search for Cox’s replacement will begin immediately, K-State announced.
K-State moved quickly when it had a football opening last month. Longtime quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Del Miller decided to retire, and former quarterback Collin Klein was announced the next day as his replacement.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
