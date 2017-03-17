K-State Q&A: Cincinnati, the First Four and NCAA Tournament travel stories

You haven’t lived until you’ve booked a one-way flight to Dayton, Ohio on 12 hours notice.
That’s what I told myself as I watched Kansas State get selected for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening in Manhattan and then boarded a flight bound for Dayton at 6 a.m. the following morning in Kansas City.
Since then, I’ve visited historic University of Dayton Arena (the place has hosted more NCAA games than any other venue) watched K-State beat Wake Forest in a very entertaining play-in game (great atmosphere), booked another one-way flight to Sacramento (this one left at 6 a.m. too) and written a whole lot of stories about the Wildcats.
The only thing I haven’t done much of: sleep.
March is always hectic for us college sports writers, but this week has been particularly crazy for me. Our Wichita State crew had quite the adventure covering the Shockers in Dayton and then Providence last year. I guess it was my turn.
I hope this doesn’t read like I’m complaining. On some levels I am, but these trips have been fun for the most part.
The bad: Getting three hours of sleep Sunday night was rough. Not getting any sleep Tuesday night was brutal. Dayton was not my favorite place on earth. A four hour flight from Dallas to Sacramento in a windowless window seat with a man the size of a grizzly bear sitting to my right was close to torture. Being away from my family for this amount of time is the worst.
The good: The First Four itself was pretty awesome. Being in K-State’s locker room after the Wildcats downed Wake Forest was a lot of fun. Quoting Carlbe Ervin has been a thrill. Eating at In-N-Out Burger in California when you’re absolutely starving is hard to beat. Sleeping 12 hours Wednesday night was amazing. Golden 1 Center is among the nicest venues I’ve come across. And the weather out here is ideal.
All in all, it’s been an eventful trip.
And I still get to book one more one-way trip back to Kansas City. I’ve done a whole lot of living this week.
Anyway, enough about me. Let’s answer your questions. Thanks, as always, for asking them.
@KellisRobinett Now that you've seen the First Four 1st hand, what is you're impression? Advantage for K-State heading into Cincy matchup?— Scott Abel (@EstoniaKat) March 16, 2017
Loved the First Four. Absolutely loved it. Not even kidding. It was awesome.
Most first round games I’ve been to have been played in front of sparse crowds and dead atmospheres.
But Dayton turned out in full force with sellout crowds to support games between No. 16 seeds and No. 11 seeds. They also played pump up music and let the PA announcer shout out names after scores. It felt like a home game, not some dull neutral-court matchup.
Didn’t care for Dayton or the journey there, but the event itself was really cool. I wish the NCAA could find a way to make all its games so cool.
Will it turn out to be an advantage for K-State? Maybe. The young players on its roster now have genuine NCAA experience under their belts. And past First Four teams have gone on to win games in the main bracket.
But Cincinnati has won 29 games and that trip from Dayton to Sacramento couldn’t have been easy.
@KellisRobinett did you pick the cats to beat Cincinnati, Kellis? UCLA?— Ep (@johny_epleseed) March 16, 2017
I picked K-State to beat Wake Forest and then lose close to Cincinnati. This journey of theirs reminds me of a long NBA road trip where the road team wears down and finally loses.
In a truly neutral setting, I might pick K-State here. But this game will be tough.
@KellisRobinett how far do you see Bruce taking this team in the tournament— Greg Houser (@GregoryHouser3) March 16, 2017
Odds are, the ride ends tonight.
Then again, K-State is only a 3.5-point underdog and KenPom gives it a 40 percent chance at pulling the upset. So it should be a good game.
Beating UCLA in the round of 32 will be a chore, but not impossible. If we’re dreaming, I can see the Sweet 16.
This is a team that has beaten Oklahoma State and West Virginia back-to-back, and beaten TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor back-to-back-to-back. That’s just as hard, if not harder, than beating Wake Forest and then Cincinnati and then UCLA or Kent State.
The Bearcats might be the toughest opponent they will face. They play defense and have been to the NCAA Tournament before. UCLA is awfully good, but they play less defense than Wake Forest. K-State could win that game if it has the energy left to play defense.
@KellisRobinett favorite NCAA tourney venue you've been to?— Conrad (@C_nrad) March 16, 2017
Best crowd: Salt Lake City. Xavier vs. Kansas State in the Sweet 16 had everyone on the edge of their seats.
Best venue: Kansas City. What’s not to love?
Best city: San Antonio. Small enough to feel like a basketball arena, big enough to seat tens of thousands. Plus, the Alamodome is across the street from the Riverwalk.
@KellisRobinett were you impressed with how well KSU was prepared for, played, and executed down the stretch against WF?— Jeff Geer (@jeffjag83) March 16, 2017
I was.
Like many of you, I wondered if the game was going to end up like the West Virginia loss in the Big 12 Tournament, where the Wildcats led the whole way and ended up losing by one.
K-State hasn’t been very trust-able when it comes to closing out games this season.
But it did all the right things against Wake Forest. Yes, the Demon Deacons played no defense, but the Wildcats took advantage. Wesley Iwundu, in particular. He was awesome in that game.
@KellisRobinett what % chance do you give any of the following scenarios:— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) March 16, 2017
Bruce is fired
Bruce leaves KSU for a new job
Bruce stays a Cat
Bruce is fired: 5 percent. I really doubt that happens.
Bruce leaves KSU for a new job: 15 percent. The K-State fanbase doesn’t love Weber, and many coaches have made lateral moves in similar situations. But there aren’t many lateral moves that make sense for him out there. He’s not going to Indiana or Illinois. Hard to see NC State or LSU making a run at him.
Bruce stays a Cat: 80 percent: Despite his drawbacks, he won 21 games this season and reached his third NCAA Tournament in five seasons. Odds are he stays put.
@KellisRobinett Assume Bruce stages a triumphant return to KState MBB next season. How does he win back the fan's and media love?— go_state (@special_KSU) March 16, 2017
Win. A lot.
Winning solves everything. If K-State consistently played the way it has the past two weeks, very few K-State fans would complain about Bruce Weber.
The Wildcats have played aggressive on both ends, and good results have followed.
Problem is, K-State too often doesn’t play like it has the past two weeks. Change that, and Weber’s fans will increase.
@KellisRobinett will we see good Dean Wade or bad Dean Wade Friday night?— Andrew Kinsman (@AKstater85) March 16, 2017
I want to say the good Dean Wade shows up, but that’s a tough question to answer these days. Wade surprisingly made his first two shots while playing very aggressively against Wake Forest and then fouled too much and didn’t end up making much of an impact.
Fouls shouldn’t be a factor against Cincinnati, as the Bearcats don’t force the issue on offense the way Wake Forest does.
My guess: He scores about 10 points and adds a few rebounds. Plays solid defense, too.
@KellisRobinett Did Bruce go from the hot seat to an extension?— Jeff Malone (@jam3536) March 16, 2017
Maybe. Maybe not.
My guess is he needs at least one more win before K-State starts thinking extension.
Sweet 16 or better, yes he’s getting an extension.
If he leads K-State to a win over Cincinnati, the Wildcats’ next AD will have a decision on his hands. Weber has two years remaining on his contract, enough to continue recruiting but not enough to truly prove to anyone his job is secure.
K-State’s AD situation makes this all problematic. You don’t want to let an interim AD make that call. If a new AD is hired from the outside, he may not want to just hand out an extension, even if it’s a short one with no pay increase.
Right now, my guess is he’s back without an extension.
@KellisRobinett speak of the devil! Will you be checking out the new Power Rangers movie?— John Zetmeir (@J_Zetmeir) March 16, 2017
The trailer looks better than I expected it to be, so maybe.
I did have quite the love for Power Rangers as a child. My parents bought me one of the Power Rangers robots for Christmas when I was in elementary school, and it was pretty much the best.
But that love was short lived. Transformers, Exo Squad (anyone remember that show?) and other children’s shows had much longer staying power.
Probably wait until it comes out on Netflix.
@KellisRobinett impact of Cartier Diarra next year?— dan runge (@dtotherun) March 16, 2017
If he’s as good as advertised (some believe he is the best point guard on the team) then Cartier Diarra could have a big impact, potentially big enough to move Kamau Stokes to shooting guard.
I’m taking a wait and see approach with him. Diarra definitely has potential, but it’s easy to build a cult following when no one has seen you make a mistake. There’s some backup QB love happening with him.
More realistically, he comes in and adds depth to K-State’s backcourt and serves as an upgrade over Carlbe Ervin. But maybe he steps in and is really good right away. If that’s the case you could be looking at a starting lineup that features Cartier Diarra at point and then Stokes and Barry Brown playing completely off the ball. Stokes seems more suited for that role. I’m sure K-State coaches are rooting for that to happen.
@KellisRobinett what's better, In and Out or What-A-Burger— Marc Lindstrom (@DJ_Wonderbread3) March 16, 2017
Whataburger. It’s not even close.
I like In-N-Out (especially when you can eat outside in California) and would take it over most fast-food joints, but it’s just not as good as Whataburger.
The biggest issue is selection. You walk into In-N-Out and your choices are, well, you don’t really have choices. Either you want their burger and fries or you don’t. You can’t even add bacon to your burger. What’s up with that?
At Whataburger you can go burger, you can go chicken strip basket (the best you can find, by the way), you can request crazy stuff on your burger (even bacon), you can ask for a chicken strip sandwich, you can get fish, you can get grilled chicken, you can get salads, you can get breakfast.
And they have Fancy Ketchup, which is the best.
Whataburger > In-N-Out.
Five Guys vs. In-N-Out would be the better question.
@KellisRobinett assuming Bruce is allowed to watch rated R movies, what do you think his favorite Quentin Tarantino movie is?— S. L. Keck (@SLKECK) March 16, 2017
The only movies he’s ever referenced with us are old comedies, such as Groundhog Day and Caddyshack.
So maybe Pulp Fiction. There’s some humor in that movie.
@KellisRobinett Weber won't have 2 huge starters in Iwundu and DJ. Do we have the talent to fill in those spots and dance again next year ?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) March 17, 2017
They will both be difficult to replace, but K-State is in a position to reload.
Xavier Sneed got off to a promising start and then hit the freshman wall (hard). If he regains his form and improves during the offseason, he could step in for Wesley Iwundu and produce at a good level.
Replacing D.J. Johnson will be the more difficult task. Isaiah Maurice has come on of late, so that’s encouraging. We haven’t seen anything from James Love. K-State might need to find a junior-college forward or a graduate transfer to help out in that spot. Johnson has been K-State’s most indispensable player this season, and bigs aren’t easy to come by on the recruiting trail. That will be this team’s biggest offseason focus.
@KellisRobinett Of the seniors, which do you think will pursue and have a chance at post college ball?— A (@badabajaba) March 16, 2017
Wesley Iwundu will play somewhere professionally, most likely overseas.
Bruce Weber seems to think he has a shot at the NBA. His size and versatility do give him a chance, but it may be hard for him to ascend above the D-League, at least at first. He could make some good money in Europe, though.
Johnson could play overseas if he wanted to, but he’s always valued academics. He may bypass a basketball career and try to turn pro in something other than sports.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments