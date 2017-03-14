Kansas State’s crisp offense eliminates Wake Forest in First Four game

2:05 Bruce Weber previews Big 12 Tournament, K-State-Baylor game Pause

1:39 4-H families take in calves orphaned by wildfires

1:08 Wichita area gets first solar power plant

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

2:05 Volunteers feed calves orphaned by wildfires

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title

0:56 Wichita Union Stockyards event center and steakhouse to open

6:09 Crime Stoppers unveils new software, app for tipsters

1:43 Getting to know Shocker freshman Landry Shamet