Kansas State women selected as host team in NCAA Tournament

The Kansas State women’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year under coach Jeff Mittie.
This time, the Wildcats get a special bonus — they will start the postseason at home.
No. 7-seed K-State was selected as a host team in the women’s bracket, which means it will play No. 10-seed Drake in the first round at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The winner faces the winner of No. 2-seed Stanford and No. 15-seed New Mexico State on Monday.
Stanford would normally host the opening rounds as the top seed in its pod, but the Cardinal were not able to do so this season because of a scheduling conflict at its arena. K-State, as the next-best seed, jumped at the opportunity.
The Wildcats head to the NCAA Tournament with a 22-10 record and an 11-7 mark in the Big 12. Mittie led K-State to a victory over George Washington in the first round of last year’s tournament before falling to South Carolina in the round of 32.
If K-State advances out of its pod, it will face a challenging Lexington Regional that includes Notre Dame and Texas.
Drake at K-State women
- When: 3 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
- Records: DU 28-4, KSU 22-10
- TV: ESPN2
- First game: New Mexico St. vs. Stanford, 12:30 p.m.
Comments