How Kansas State turned its season around and reached the NCAA Tournament

1:04 Bruce Weber on making NCAA Tournament Pause

0:33 K-State coach Bruce Weber not hearing criticism after mounting losses

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

1:17 Ranchers, farmers from across the nation rush to help Kansas fire victims

3:02 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop react to Shockers' NCAA draw

1:46 Injured Wichita police officer headed to Colorado for rehab

2:33 Hymnal page survives after western Kansas fires

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires