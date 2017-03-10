Former Kansas State QB Jake Waters joins Iowa State as graduate assistant

Former Kansas State quarterback Jake Waters is returning to the Big 12.
Iowa State announced Friday that it hired Waters as an offensive graduate assistant, a role that will allow Waters to take his first serious step toward a coaching career.
Waters, a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa was a record-setting passer for the Wildcats in 2013 and 2014. He went 17-9 as a starter and guided them to a pair of bowl appearances after transferring in from Iowa Western Community College.
He was at his best as a senior when he set K-State’s single-season record for total yardage by throwing for 3,501 yards and 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for 484 yards and nine touchdowns. He also set school records in completion percentage and passing efficiency that season.
Waters has spent the past two years trying to make it as a professional. He signed free-agent contracts with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks out of college and then earned a roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
During the offseason, Waters spent time helping Iowa Western quarterbacks as a volunteer coach.
He will now pursue his coaching passion further with the Cyclones.
Iowa State is coming off a 3-9 season, ranking ninth in the Big 12 in scoring offense with 27.7 points per game and eighth in total offense with 421.6 yards per game.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
