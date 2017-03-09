K-State Q&A: Big 12 Tournament edition

2:05 Bruce Weber previews Big 12 Tournament, K-State-Baylor game Pause

12:14 Coach Bruce Weber on K-State's win over Texas Tech

2:38 The tiniest Kansas town that burned the most

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas

0:53 Maize girls on their record-setting defense

1:02 Jets of flame erupt as fire crosses road