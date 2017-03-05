Davis, Wallace lead Baylor past Kansas State in Big 12 women’s semis

12:14 Coach Bruce Weber on K-State's win over Texas Tech Pause

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas

0:37 KSU Senior Day

12:31 Shocker win over Bears sets up tourney showdown with Illinois State

7:21 DA describes shooting of Caleb Douglas

1:25 Pilot solos again to celebrate 50 years of flight

3:57 Final seconds of a five-overtime basketball game

1:50 Flying over Little Jerusalem