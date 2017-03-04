Wildcat report: K-State 61, Texas Tech 48

Saturday’s box
KANSAS ST. 61, TEXAS TECH 48
Texas Tech
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Gray
31
1-6
3-3
3
0
2
5
Ross
21
1-4
0-0
2
0
5
2
Smith
31
2-3
1-2
6
2
1
6
Evans
34
4-14
1-2
4
1
4
11
Stevenson
25
3-7
5-7
5
1
3
11
Livingston
25
3-6
0-0
5
1
2
9
Thomas
19
1-2
0-0
4
2
1
2
Millinghaus
8
1-2
0-0
1
1
0
2
Temple
4
0-1
0-0
1
0
3
0
Brandsma
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
16-45
10-14
31
8
21
48
Percentages: FG .356, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Livingston 3-6, Evans 2-6, Smith 1-2, Gray 0-1, Ross 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Evans, Gray). Turnovers: 16 (Evans 3, Stevenson 3, Thomas 3, Ross 2, Smith 2, Brandsma, Gray, Temple). Steals: 8 (Gray 3, Evans 2, Millinghaus, Ross, Stevenson). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
32
3-7
3-3
10
4
1
10
Johnson
26
8-11
3-4
4
0
4
19
Wade
29
3-6
3-4
5
3
2
11
B.Brown
32
1-7
1-3
2
1
1
4
Stokes
39
2-8
1-2
2
7
1
5
Maurice
13
3-4
1-1
1
0
2
7
Sneed
11
1-4
0-0
1
0
0
2
Ervin
8
0-0
0-0
0
2
2
0
Patrick
6
1-2
0-0
1
0
1
3
Budke
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Winter
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
22-50
12-17
26
17
15
61
Percentages: FG .440, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Wade 2-2, Patrick 1-2, B.Brown 1-3, Iwundu 1-3, Budke 0-1, Stokes 0-2, Sneed 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Iwundu 2, Wade 2, Johnson, Maurice). Turnovers: 12 (Stokes 4, Ervin 2, Iwundu 2, B.Brown, Johnson, Maurice, Wade). Steals: 6 (B.Brown 3, Johnson, Sneed, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None.
Texas Tech
22
26
—
48
Kansas St.
34
27
—
61
A: 12,290.
Healthy as ever
D.J. Johnson played with more energy against Texas Tech than he has in recent weeks, so it was no surprise that he played one of his better games.
Johnson finished with 19 points and four rebounds. He hadn’t been that productive since scoring 20 points against Baylor in January. Johnson has been battling a sprained ankle for several weeks, an injury that Johnson says is still ailing him, but he looked fully healthy against the Red Raiders.
“He is 100 percent,” Wesley Iwundu said. “I don’t know what he is talking about. If I was in the stands today watching him I would have thought he was 100 percent.”
“He just played hard, because it was senior night,” added Carlbe Ervin. “End of discussion.”
Maurice improving
Isaiah Maurice has had a quiet season, but he has quietly put together two strong games in his last three outings.
Maurice, a redshirt freshman forward, slipped past Oklahoma’s defense to score 11 points last week. Then on Saturday he came through with seven points off the bench.
That type of production could provide K-State with a boost as it embarks on the postseason.
Strong defense
K-State was at its best defensively against Texas Tech. The Wildcats held the Red Raiders to 35.6 percent shooting (16 of 45) and contested them on the three-point line. K-State has struggled to defend on the perimeter this season, but held Texas Tech to six three-pointers on 19 attempts.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
