Kansas State University

March 4, 2017 4:04 PM

Wildcat report: K-State 61, Texas Tech 48

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

Saturday’s box

KANSAS ST. 61, TEXAS TECH 48

Texas Tech

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Gray

31

1-6

3-3

3

0

2

5

Ross

21

1-4

0-0

2

0

5

2

Smith

31

2-3

1-2

6

2

1

6

Evans

34

4-14

1-2

4

1

4

11

Stevenson

25

3-7

5-7

5

1

3

11

Livingston

25

3-6

0-0

5

1

2

9

Thomas

19

1-2

0-0

4

2

1

2

Millinghaus

8

1-2

0-0

1

1

0

2

Temple

4

0-1

0-0

1

0

3

0

Brandsma

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

16-45

10-14

31

8

21

48

Percentages: FG .356, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Livingston 3-6, Evans 2-6, Smith 1-2, Gray 0-1, Ross 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Evans, Gray). Turnovers: 16 (Evans 3, Stevenson 3, Thomas 3, Ross 2, Smith 2, Brandsma, Gray, Temple). Steals: 8 (Gray 3, Evans 2, Millinghaus, Ross, Stevenson). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

32

3-7

3-3

10

4

1

10

Johnson

26

8-11

3-4

4

0

4

19

Wade

29

3-6

3-4

5

3

2

11

B.Brown

32

1-7

1-3

2

1

1

4

Stokes

39

2-8

1-2

2

7

1

5

Maurice

13

3-4

1-1

1

0

2

7

Sneed

11

1-4

0-0

1

0

0

2

Ervin

8

0-0

0-0

0

2

2

0

Patrick

6

1-2

0-0

1

0

1

3

Budke

2

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Winter

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

22-50

12-17

26

17

15

61

Percentages: FG .440, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Wade 2-2, Patrick 1-2, B.Brown 1-3, Iwundu 1-3, Budke 0-1, Stokes 0-2, Sneed 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Iwundu 2, Wade 2, Johnson, Maurice). Turnovers: 12 (Stokes 4, Ervin 2, Iwundu 2, B.Brown, Johnson, Maurice, Wade). Steals: 6 (B.Brown 3, Johnson, Sneed, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Tech

22

26

48

Kansas St.

34

27

61

A: 12,290.

Healthy as ever

D.J. Johnson played with more energy against Texas Tech than he has in recent weeks, so it was no surprise that he played one of his better games.

Johnson finished with 19 points and four rebounds. He hadn’t been that productive since scoring 20 points against Baylor in January. Johnson has been battling a sprained ankle for several weeks, an injury that Johnson says is still ailing him, but he looked fully healthy against the Red Raiders.

“He is 100 percent,” Wesley Iwundu said. “I don’t know what he is talking about. If I was in the stands today watching him I would have thought he was 100 percent.”

“He just played hard, because it was senior night,” added Carlbe Ervin. “End of discussion.”

Maurice improving

Isaiah Maurice has had a quiet season, but he has quietly put together two strong games in his last three outings.

Maurice, a redshirt freshman forward, slipped past Oklahoma’s defense to score 11 points last week. Then on Saturday he came through with seven points off the bench.

That type of production could provide K-State with a boost as it embarks on the postseason.

Strong defense

K-State was at its best defensively against Texas Tech. The Wildcats held the Red Raiders to 35.6 percent shooting (16 of 45) and contested them on the three-point line. K-State has struggled to defend on the perimeter this season, but held Texas Tech to six three-pointers on 19 attempts.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

Kansas State University

