Laird Veatch honored to be K-State athletic director, even in interim role

Being named Kansas State’s acting athletic director earlier this week was a dream come true for Laird Veatch.
Yes, the former deputy athletic director and former K-State football player has eyes for the full-time gig — his actual dream job — and he hopes to prove he is ready to handle the permanent position for however long his current title remains in place.
“It’s an honor even to do it for however long this lasts,” Veatch said Saturday before K-State’s basketball victory over Texas Tech. “It will be an honor to be considered when that time comes. It is a dream come true in many respects. I feel like I have been working and preparing for this moment for a long time.”
Veatch’s first few days as K-State’s AD have been eventful. He was stunned when John Currie called him into his office Monday night and informed him he planned to interview for the position of Tennessee athletic director/vice chancellor, but he tried to hit the ground running when Currie took the job the following day.
“I have really enjoyed it, primarily because 98 percent of what I have done is just talk to K-State folks,” Veatch said. “It has been really exhilarating. People have been so supportive. It has been fun so far.”
His responsibilities could turn much more serious in the coming weeks.
Important decisions loom for K-State’s athletic director, including what to do with basketball coach Bruce Weber. Though Weber has done much to improve his chances of returning for a sixth season by guiding K-State to victories over TCU and Texas Tech and into NCAA Tournament contention, some fans seem ready for change.
A K-State student flashed a sign that read “FIRE BRUCE” in the front row Saturday. Bramlage Coliseum security quickly confiscated it.
Veatch worked under Currie throughout much of his time at K-State, which began in 2009. Before that, he held several administrative titles at Texas, Iowa State and Missouri.
“I think you will find I am a pretty traditional administrator,” Veatch said. “I was mentored by guys like DeLoss Dodds and John and others. The standard has always been you wait until the end of the season to assess and to talk about all those things. That is certainly true here.”
Any important decisions that may impact the long-term status of K-State athletics or its teams will be made in concert with K-State president Richard Myers, Veatch said.
“The ideal way to approach an interim process like this, in my mind, is to keep things moving down the tracks,” Veatch said. “We have got a great staff, great coaches and great programs that are very efficient and well run. There is really nothing to fix. You get in there and help them and support them.
“I don’t have the idea of coming in and changing things and making major decisions. My hope is to continue that process and work with the president on anything significant that does come up.”
