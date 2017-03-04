K-State dominates Texas Tech 61-48

K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) sees a wall of Texas Tech red as he attempts a shot in the first half. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward Wesley Iwundu (25) gets off a 3 point shot. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward Dean Wade (32) grabs a rebound in the second half . K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward Dean Wade (32) drops in a shot as Texas Tech forward Aaron Ross (15) defends. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) goes up against Texas Tech forward Anthony Livingston (21). K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
Texas Tech guard Shadell Millinghaus (4) and K-State guard Carlbe Ervin II (1) battle for a ball before it goes out of bounds. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward Dean Wade (32) celebrates a 3 point shot. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
Texas Tech forward Anthony Livingston (21) guards K-State guard Carlbe Ervin II (1). K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State football head coach Bill Snyder salutes the crowd Saturday. Snyder has been undergoing cancer treatment. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State head coach Bruce Weber give his players instructions during a timeout in the second half. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State guard Barry Brown (5) drive to the basket before being blocked and shoved by Texas Tech forward Aaron Ross (15). K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
Texas Tech forward Aaron Ross (15) shoves K-State guard Barry Brown (5) knocking him to the floor and striking the goal post standard. Brown left the game holding his head. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State guard Barry Brown (5) grimaces in pain after a hard hit and landing in the second half. Texas Tech forward Aaron Ross (15) was charged with a blatant foul. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State guard Barry Brown (5) holds his head after taking a hard hit under the basket. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State guard Barry Brown (5) is helped form the court Saturday after being knocked down by Texas Tech forward Aaron Ross (15). K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State guard Kamau Stokes (3) makes free through for K-State guard Barry Brown (5) after Brown was taken out of the game with a hard landing on the floor. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State guard Kamau Stokes (3) hugs K-State guard Carlbe Ervin II (1) after Ervin left the game late in the second half. This was Ervin's last home game. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward Xavier Sneed (20) and forward Isaiah Maurice (10) block Texas Tech guard Devon Thomas (2) as he drives for the basket in the second half. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) knocks down a shot by Texas Tech forward Zach Smith (11) in the second half. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward Dean Wade (32) swats down a shot by Texas Tech guard Shadell Millinghaus (4). K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
Texas Tech guard Shadell Millinghaus (4) grabs a rebound behind K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4). K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) goes up for a shot as Texas Tech guard Niem Stevenson (10) defends . K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) celebrates after a basket. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State guard Barry Brown (5) celebrates a 3 point shot. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State head coach Bruce Weber yells out instructions from the sidelines. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State guard Carlbe Ervin II (1) is escorted onto the court during senior day. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
K-State forward D.J. Johnson (4) is announced senior day. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
Acting Kansas State athletic director Laird Veatch congratulates players on senior Day Saturday. Veatch was named acting director after John Currie announced he was leaving for Tennessee. K-State took on Texas Tech in their final home game Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. (March 4, 2017)
