Kansas State creates search committee to help hire new athletic director

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.' Pause

4:09 Z details the dangers of facing Wichita State's offense

1:38 Alan Rupe comments on school funding

1:16 Brownback's State of the State address

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:22 Cop's NFL-worthy tackle takes down bat-wielding attacker

2:39 School finance ruling means lots of unknowns, superintendent says

1:57 New Scholfield Honda dealership opens

1:16 The Rose Standards: What they are and how they affect Kansas students