Kansas State creates search committee to help hire new athletic director

Kansas State president Richard Myers will lean on the judgment of an eight-person search committee as he contemplates who to hire as the Wildcats’ new athletic director.
The committee, chaired by K-State Alumni Associate President Amy Button Renz, will immediately begin work on a national search and offer its recommendation to Myers this spring.
“The position of director of athletics at K-State has evolved into one of the top jobs in the country,” Myers said in a statement. “We are members of a strong conference and have incredible support from our passionate alumni base, students and other fans across the state and around the world. We are confident this position will attract highly qualified candidates.”
K-State is searching for an athletic director to replace John Currie, who was named athletic director and vice chancellor by Tennessee on Tuesday.
Laird Veatch has been named K-State’s acting athletic director.
Renz will guide a search committee that includes a wide range of K-State personnel and alumni. Other members of the committee include former defensive back Dante Barnett and volleyball coach Suzie Fritz.
John Buckwalter, dean of K-State’s College of Human Ecology, is also on the committee with Jim Johnson, president and CEO of GE Johnson Construction Company. Hunter Post, a K-State senior on the Myer’s advisory committee will represent students. Be Stoney, a K-State associate professor and Mary Vanier, president of Grande Mere Development, round out the committee.
Roberta Maldonado-Franzen, director of talent acquisition for K-State Human Capital Services, will assist the committee as a liaison.
Myers said Button Renz was an obvious choice to chair the committee.
“I am honored to serve in this role and look forward to working with President Myers and the committee to bring the best possible candidates to Manhattan,” Button Renz said in a statement. “The future of our athletics program has never been brighter, and we are excited to get started with the search.”
