Kansas State baseball looks to build on promising start

Kansas State pitcher Jordan Floyd was smiling and laughing as he told stories about his team’s hot start when an unexpected question brought the conversation to a halt.
In what areas are the Wildcats still hoping to improve?
“I don’t really know how to answer that,” Floyd, a senior closer, said after a 10-second pause. “We have been playing really solid. We are pitching it great, we are hitting, we are playing defense and we are getting big hits when we need them. We are playing competitive baseball, and that is all you can really ask for right now.
“As long as we keep competing and working hard we are going to be in great shape.”
K-State coach Brad Hill disagrees that the Wildcats have little or no room for improvement – he’s happy to list the areas that could be better, starting with an inconsistent offense – but there is no denying the team is playing well.
The Wildcats (6-2) have victories over Ohio State, Pittsburgh and No. 5 South Carolina, all away from home. Not bad for a group coming off a 26-31 season that was picked to finish eighth in the preseason Big 12 poll.
With 14 consecutive home games, starting Friday with a three-day series against Eastern Illinois, confidence is soaring.
“The teams we played were all high caliber,” infielder Quintin Crandall said. “We put ourselves out there. We just have to keep our focus sharp and take things one day at a time, one game at a time and build on what we’ve already accomplished.”
Hill is glad K-State will get to try and add momentum at home.
“We haven’t been as good at home as we really need to be and should be the last two or three years,” Hill said. “That is a goal for us to be more focused and bring more energy and do the right things at home. We need to do a better job playing here.”
So far, K-State has been defined by its pitching and defense.
The Wildcats are allowing 3.6 runs behind starters Brogan Heinen, Justin Heskett and Parker Rigler and a bullpen that hasn’t allowed an earned run.
Hill has called on 10 pitchers, and seven of them are still sport perfect ERAs. Floyd already has four saves.
Errors and other mistakes cost K-State in a 9-2 loss to St. John’s, but otherwise the defense has been strong. In time, Hill hopes the offense can catch up. Cameron Thompson (.371) and Crandall (.357) are the only two regular starters with batting averages above .300. First baseman Jake Scudder is close at .290, but then it drops to .226 and lower.
“We are just inconsistent right now,” Hill said. “We are doing enough to win, taking advantage of mistakes. If they give us a couple walks or free bases, we find a way to make a run. The other day they made an error and we hit a grand slam right after.
“To be able to string together at bats right now is important. Our on-base percentage is not real good. Those are things offensively that we need to get better at.”
It will be easier for Hill to preach those priorities now that his team is off to a promising start.
