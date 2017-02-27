Eagle Sports staff receives two honors from AP Sports Editors

The Eagle’s Kellis Robinett has been named a winner in the Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest.
Robinett, 33, was named top 10 in features writing for The Eagle’s circulation division. His winning entry was an Aug. 12 story looking at the traditional ways of the Kansas State football team’s uniform in a time where many programs have dozens of uniform combinations as their disposal.
The Eagle’s Kansas State beat writer since 2009, Robinett’s work has been honored six times in that span by the AP Sports Editors. His story will be evaluated by a new group of judges to determine the best of the 10.
The Eagle’s sports websites, Kansas.com and VarsityKansas.com, were named top 10 in the paper’s division for best websites. Shockwaves and VarsityKansas, The Eagle’s Wichita State and high school athletics apps, were also a part of the winning entry.
