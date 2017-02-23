Bill Snyder is getting lots of get-well-soon cards

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has received a great deal of mail from well-wishers since he announced he had been diagnosed with throat cancer last week.
The K-State football team revealed just how much with a picture montage on Twitter.
"Because of the people..." #FAMILY #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/6qiFRlqeTY— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 23, 2017
The giant card that reads “Get well soon, coach” comes directly from K-State fans. The athletic department asked fans to sign it at a K-State basketball game last week.
The other, smaller cards come from all over.
Snyder has received an outpouring of support in the past week. K-State fans twice gave him standing ovations when he was shown on the video board at K-State’s basketball game on Wednesday, and he sent a thank you note to K-State students via e-mail.
Snyder is famous for writing thank you letters. It may take him a while to respond to this amount of mail.
