Oklahoma State surges past Kansas State 80-68

Bruce Weber looked like a basketball coach who knew his team’s NCAA Tournament hopes, and possibly his job, might be on the line Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Weber displayed much more passion than usual while he paced the sideline, yelling at players to exert maximum energy and coming so far onto the court at times he earned a warning from officials to stay in his coaching box.
At one point, he shouted the following message to his team: "Want to make the tournament? You have to play your (butts) off.”
The extra energy and emotion didn’t have the desired effect. Oklahoma State defeated K-State 80-68, rallying from 14 down in the first half to not only win but pull away by double digits.
It was a crippling blow to the Wildcats (17-11, 6-9 Big 12), and a harmful one to Weber, who suffered his fourth straight home defeat. K-State hasn’t lost this many consecutive games at Bramlage since 2000. That is happened against the Cowboys (19-9, 8-7) and former K-State assistant Brad Underwood, whom some fans lobbied to replace Weber a year ago, will add frustration.
This was close to a make-or-break game for K-State.
A victory would have significantly boosted its NCAA Tournament chances, possibly to the point of only needing one or two more victories to feel safe about making the bracket. A loss puts its back against the wall. With three regular season games remaining, time is running out for K-State.
The opportunity was there for the taking on Wednesday. K-State simply couldn’t take advantage.
Jawun Evans led the Cowboys with 21 points and Leyton Hammonds erupted for 18.
K-State had no answers for either of them, and let a hot start go to waste.
K-State began the game looking better than it had in quite some time, playing excellent defense and getting to the basket on offense. The Wildcats jumped ahead 33-19 on a three-pointer from Wesley Iwundu with 6:11 remaining before halftime.
But Oklahoma State answered with a 14-0 run to make things interesting at halftime.
The three-pointers Oklahoma State missed early began falling and the ball security K-State showed early began to falter.
The Wildcats weren’t helped by a technical foul against Kamau Stokes. The sophomore guard was upset about the officiating and visibly voiced his frustration with the referees over multiple possessions. The officials gave him many warnings and Weber asked him to relax, but Stokes didn’t listen and eventually picked up a technical that gave Phil Forte a pair of free throws.
Jawun Evans hit a three at the buzzer to pull Oklahoma State within 39-38 at halftime.
It was all Oklahoma State from there.
Iwundu led K-State with 21 points and Dean Wade added 11, but no other players reached double figures.
K-State will try to bounce back in its next game Saturday at Oklahoma.
