Wildcat report: K-State 64, Texas 61

Saturday’s box
KANSAS ST. 64, TEXAS 61
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
35
5-10
4-5
7
4
3
16
Johnson
20
4-6
1-1
2
0
4
9
Wade
34
1-5
1-2
1
1
2
4
Brown
34
6-10
2-2
3
1
2
15
Stokes
36
5-8
2-2
1
4
1
14
Sneed
13
0-1
0-0
0
0
2
0
Patrick
9
2-2
0-0
0
0
0
6
Budke
8
0-1
0-0
1
0
2
0
Ervin
7
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Maurice
4
0-0
0-0
2
0
1
0
Totals
200
23-43
10-12
18
10
17
64
Percentages: FG .535, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Patrick 2-2, Iwundu 2-3, Stokes 2-3, Brown 1-3, Wade 1-3, Budke 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 12 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Brown 5, Stokes 4, Iwundu 2, Wade). Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Wade 2, Iwundu, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None.
Texas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Allen
35
3-7
6-8
4
1
1
12
Cleare
20
1-3
2-2
5
0
1
4
Davis
23
2-7
0-0
0
0
1
6
Jones
31
4-8
0-0
1
2
3
9
Roach
32
3-9
0-0
1
7
4
7
Yancy
30
4-7
3-4
0
0
2
13
Isom
16
3-3
0-2
4
0
2
8
Banks
8
1-1
0-0
3
0
1
2
Young
5
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
21-45
11-16
18
10
16
61
Percentages: FG .467, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Isom 2-2, Yancy 2-3, Davis 2-5, Jones 1-2, Roach 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, Isom 2, Jones 2, Yancy). Turnovers: 10 (Roach 4, Davis 2, Jones 2, Isom, Young). Steals: 7 (Allen 3, Jones, Roach, Yancy, Young). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas St.
39
25
—
64
Texas
36
25
—
61
A—11,318 (16,755).
Ejection debate
Kansas State celebrated its 64-61 victory at Texas in a unique way.
“First thing we did was go and find Budke,” senior forward D.J. Johnson said.
Austin Budke, a reserve forward, was ejected after being whistled for a flagrant-two foul against Texas big man Jarrett Allen with 12:35 remaining.
“He had no idea what was going on,” Johnson said. “He was in the locker room alone. It was important we got in there quickly and let him know that we won.”
Budke hit Allen hard with his right arm while Allen attempted to go up for a dunk. K-State coaches argued it was a hard, but clean, foul because he touched the ball while trying to make a defensive play, but the officials thought otherwise after reviewing the play on video.
Allen was hot after the foul, and needed to be restrained by teammates.
K-State coach Bruce Weber disagreed with the ejection.
“I thought he was going for the ball and just used his physicality,” Johnson said. “He actually touched the ball when he fouled the guy, but they saw it as something else.
“I think Allen’s reaction made it more than what it was. Budke isn’t a dirty player. It’s not like he’s a hockey goon going out there making those plays all the time. He’s a good guy and he just went up and gave a hard foul.”
Texas troubles
Texas was expected to finish in the upper half of the Big 12 standings, but the Longhorns have disappointed in Shaka Smart’s second year.
Texas (10-17, 4-10) could finish last.
“We have played in a bunch of close games and we have lost the majority of them,” Smart said. “We have to get better.”
Kellis Robinett
