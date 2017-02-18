D.J. Johnson lifts Kansas State past Texas 64-61

With the game on the line, D.J. Johnson did something no Kansas State basketball player has been able to do in recent weeks.
He made a winning play.
Johnson, a senior forward, tipped in a missed shot from Kamau Stokes and then made a free throw with 1.6 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats a 64-61 victory over Texas on Saturday at the Erwin Center.
It was a result K-State (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) badly needed. The win stopped a three-game losing streak for the Wildcats and increased their odds of receiving an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Texas (10-17, 4-10) fought from nine down in the second half to tie the score in the final moments, but K-State held off the Longhorns.
K-State has found a way to lose these types of games lately. It entered Saturday’s action having lost six of seven. But this should provide some positive momentum as it moves on to its next game Wednesday against Oklahoma State.
Wesley Iwundu led K-State with 16 points and seven rebounds, but he got lots of help. Sophomore guard Barry Brown scored 15 points, while Stokes had 14.
Johnson, starting for the first time in three games, shrugged off a sprained ankle and helped K-State win.
Kenal Yancy led Texas with 13 points. Jarrett Allen had 12.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
