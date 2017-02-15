Contract Details: K-State gives Collin Klein multi-year deal as new QB coach

Collin Klein will earn a base salary of $150,000 on a contract that runs through April 2019 as Kansas State’s quarterbacks coach.
Klein, a former star quarterback for the Wildcats, signed the contract Tuesday. The Eagle obtained a copy of Klein’s contract through an open records request.
He is K-State’s youngest and lowest-paid assistant football coach.
Klein replaces Del Miller, who was making $420,000 as K-State’s co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach before announcing his retirement on Monday. Miller will remain on staff as a quality control coach until his contract expires this spring.
Notable details of Klein’s contract include:
▪ The multi-year nature of his contract is not contingent upon head coach Bill Snyder’s employment. If a new coach is hired due to the death or disability of Snyder, Klein is entitled to the remainder of his base salary even if the new coach doesn’t keep him on staff. If K-State terminates Klein’s contract for any other reason, he will be owed five months salary.
▪ If Klein leaves before the end of his contract to become an assistant coach at another school, he will owe K-State one month of his base salary as a buyout. But if he leaves to become the head coach for a FBS program, the buyout disappears.
▪ Klein agreed to a non-compete clause, which states that he is not allowed to work as an assistant at any other Big 12 school within two years of terminating his current position at K-State. However, that clause will not apply if he works until the end of his K-State contract, including extensions. Nor will it apply if he leaves to become the offensive coordinator at another Big 12 university. The non-compete clause also disappears if K-State terminates his contract for any reason.
▪ There are several performance-based bonuses available. Klein will receive his base salary multiplied by the highest percentage attained for the following team achievements: a bowl game (8 percent), eight regular-season wins and/or six Big 12 victories (12 percent), nine regular-season victories and/or seven Big 12 wins (16 percent), a Big 12 championship or an invitation to a New Year’s Six bowl (20 percent), an appearance in the College Football Playoff (24 percent), a spot in the national championship game (28 percent), national championship (32 percent).
▪ Klein will receive a bonus of $7,500 if K-State finishes in the final AP or CFP top 25 rankings, $15,000 if K-State finishes in the top 10 and $20,000 if K-State finishes in the top 5.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments