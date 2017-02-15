K-State president embarrassed by vulgar KU chant at games

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State Pause

10:12 Bill Snyder talks about winning the Texas Bowl

2:51 K-State gets 200th win for Bill Snyder

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

2:07 How to make green chili in an Instant Pot

10:29 Police chief, sheriff talk about officer accused in rape

0:49 Awww! See what pops out of the trunk of this tree

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

1:28 Uniquities to expand in Old Town