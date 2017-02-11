Kansas State University

February 11, 2017 3:36 PM

Wildcat report: No. 13 WVU 85, K-State 66

By Kellis Robinett

Saturday’s box

No. 13 WVU 85, K-STATE 66

Kansas St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

29

4-7

4-5

8

0

3

14

Sneed

20

4-8

0-0

1

1

4

10

Wade

33

1-6

3-4

8

2

2

5

Brown

33

0-5

10-16

4

3

3

10

Stokes

26

1-6

10-12

2

1

4

12

Patrick

18

4-4

0-0

0

1

0

11

Budke

17

1-5

0-3

2

0

2

2

Ervin

10

0-1

0-0

0

0

3

0

Maurice

6

1-2

0-0

1

0

2

2

Schoen

2

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Winter

2

0-1

0-0

0

2

0

0

Kinnamon

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

McAtee

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

16-46

27-40

26

10

24

66

Percentages: FG .348, FT .675. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Patrick 3-3, Iwundu 2-2, Sneed 2-5, Ervin 0-1, Winter 0-1, Brown 0-2, Budke 0-2, Wade 0-2, Stokes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 19 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 19 (Iwundu 6, Stokes 4, Brown 3, Ervin 2, Sneed 2, Maurice, Wade). Steals: 9 (Brown 5, Iwundu 3, Patrick). Technical Fouls: None.

W Virginia

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Adrian

19

3-5

1-3

5

0

4

7

Ahmad

19

5-6

1-1

1

3

3

11

Macon

16

3-4

2-2

3

0

4

8

Carter

31

6-11

5-5

9

2

2

19

Phillip

33

2-12

3-4

4

6

3

7

West

19

3-5

0-0

9

0

3

6

Konate

13

2-3

2-2

4

1

3

6

Miles

12

0-2

2-2

1

0

3

2

Myers

11

2-6

0-0

4

3

1

4

Watkins

9

2-3

0-0

3

0

2

4

Bolden

8

3-5

1-2

2

0

0

9

Bender

4

0-0

0-0

1

0

1

0

Routt

2

1-1

0-0

1

0

0

2

Harler

2

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Long

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

32-64

17-21

47

15

30

85

Percentages: FG .500, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Bolden 2-2, Carter 2-4, Adrian 0-1, Harler 0-1, Phillip 0-1, West 0-1, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 17 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Ahmad, Konate). Turnovers: 17 (Carter 4, Phillip 4, Ahmad 3, Adrian 2, Myers 2, Konate, Macon). Steals: 6 (Carter 2, Phillip 2, Adrian, Miles). Technical Fouls: team, 18:37 second; Macon, 10:47 second.

Kansas St.

34

32

66

West Virginia

34

51

85

Three-point specialist

Kansas State fans might see more of Brian Patrick this season.

Patrick, a freshman guard, came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting during Saturday’s loss. His performance was highlighted by three three-pointers.

“I just wanted to come in and bring a spark immediately,” Patrick said. “Whatever I can do for my team in that situation.”

Patrick has played sparingly this season, seeing action in 15 of 25 games. But he flashed his potential against the Mountaineers.

“It’s been pretty tough,” Patrick said of not playing, “but I have been maintaining and playing hard in practice, listening and absorbing information. It is going to work itself out.”

K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber said Patrick gained his trust.

“The way he shoots the ball, he can help us,” Weber said. “He has done OK.”

Tough Travel

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins described the Mountaineers as a tired basketball team heading into Saturday’s game against K-State.

After beating Oklahoma on the road Wednesday, West Virginia flew to Pittsburgh and then bussed to Morgantown, arriving home around 5 a.m. Thursday. That made it impossible to practice that day and limited the team on Friday.

“Being in another time zone hurts us,” Huggins said. “I mean, to say it doesn’t is a lie. It hurts us.”

Fouls galore

K-State and West Virginia combined for 54 fouls and 61 free throws. Both coaches said the excessive fouls made it difficult to get into a rhythm.

Kellis Robinett

