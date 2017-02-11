Wildcat report: No. 13 WVU 85, K-State 66

Saturday’s box
No. 13 WVU 85, K-STATE 66
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
29
4-7
4-5
8
0
3
14
Sneed
20
4-8
0-0
1
1
4
10
Wade
33
1-6
3-4
8
2
2
5
Brown
33
0-5
10-16
4
3
3
10
Stokes
26
1-6
10-12
2
1
4
12
Patrick
18
4-4
0-0
0
1
0
11
Budke
17
1-5
0-3
2
0
2
2
Ervin
10
0-1
0-0
0
0
3
0
Maurice
6
1-2
0-0
1
0
2
2
Schoen
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Winter
2
0-1
0-0
0
2
0
0
Kinnamon
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
McAtee
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
16-46
27-40
26
10
24
66
Percentages: FG .348, FT .675. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Patrick 3-3, Iwundu 2-2, Sneed 2-5, Ervin 0-1, Winter 0-1, Brown 0-2, Budke 0-2, Wade 0-2, Stokes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 19 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 19 (Iwundu 6, Stokes 4, Brown 3, Ervin 2, Sneed 2, Maurice, Wade). Steals: 9 (Brown 5, Iwundu 3, Patrick). Technical Fouls: None.
W Virginia
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adrian
19
3-5
1-3
5
0
4
7
Ahmad
19
5-6
1-1
1
3
3
11
Macon
16
3-4
2-2
3
0
4
8
Carter
31
6-11
5-5
9
2
2
19
Phillip
33
2-12
3-4
4
6
3
7
West
19
3-5
0-0
9
0
3
6
Konate
13
2-3
2-2
4
1
3
6
Miles
12
0-2
2-2
1
0
3
2
Myers
11
2-6
0-0
4
3
1
4
Watkins
9
2-3
0-0
3
0
2
4
Bolden
8
3-5
1-2
2
0
0
9
Bender
4
0-0
0-0
1
0
1
0
Routt
2
1-1
0-0
1
0
0
2
Harler
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Long
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
32-64
17-21
47
15
30
85
Percentages: FG .500, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Bolden 2-2, Carter 2-4, Adrian 0-1, Harler 0-1, Phillip 0-1, West 0-1, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 17 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Ahmad, Konate). Turnovers: 17 (Carter 4, Phillip 4, Ahmad 3, Adrian 2, Myers 2, Konate, Macon). Steals: 6 (Carter 2, Phillip 2, Adrian, Miles). Technical Fouls: team, 18:37 second; Macon, 10:47 second.
Kansas St.
34
32
—
66
West Virginia
34
51
—
85
Three-point specialist
Kansas State fans might see more of Brian Patrick this season.
Patrick, a freshman guard, came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting during Saturday’s loss. His performance was highlighted by three three-pointers.
“I just wanted to come in and bring a spark immediately,” Patrick said. “Whatever I can do for my team in that situation.”
Patrick has played sparingly this season, seeing action in 15 of 25 games. But he flashed his potential against the Mountaineers.
“It’s been pretty tough,” Patrick said of not playing, “but I have been maintaining and playing hard in practice, listening and absorbing information. It is going to work itself out.”
K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber said Patrick gained his trust.
“The way he shoots the ball, he can help us,” Weber said. “He has done OK.”
Tough Travel
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins described the Mountaineers as a tired basketball team heading into Saturday’s game against K-State.
After beating Oklahoma on the road Wednesday, West Virginia flew to Pittsburgh and then bussed to Morgantown, arriving home around 5 a.m. Thursday. That made it impossible to practice that day and limited the team on Friday.
“Being in another time zone hurts us,” Huggins said. “I mean, to say it doesn’t is a lie. It hurts us.”
Fouls galore
K-State and West Virginia combined for 54 fouls and 61 free throws. Both coaches said the excessive fouls made it difficult to get into a rhythm.
Kellis Robinett
