Wildcat report: K-State 56, No. 2 Baylor 54

Saturday’s box
KANSAS ST. 56, No. 2 BAYLOR 54
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
35
4-10
1-2
8
5
3
10
Johnson
36
4-8
1-6
6
1
4
9
Wade
31
5-10
0-2
6
0
4
12
Brown
37
2-8
0-0
4
2
0
4
Stokes
32
6-13
0-0
0
4
1
15
Sneed
10
0-2
2-2
0
0
1
2
Ervin
10
0-0
0-0
2
2
3
0
Maurice
7
2-2
0-0
2
0
2
4
Budke
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
23-53
4-12
28
14
19
56
Percentages: FG .434, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Stokes 3-7, Wade 2-4, Iwundu 1-3, Brown 0-1, Sneed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 3, Wade). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 2, Iwundu 2, Johnson 2, Stokes 2, Ervin, Maurice, Sneed). Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Stokes 2, Ervin, Iwundu, Wade). Technical Fouls: team, 3:58 first.
Baylor
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lual-Acuil
21
2-3
0-1
4
1
1
4
Motley
32
6-17
5-6
14
2
4
17
Freeman
17
1-4
0-0
0
1
2
3
Lecomte
32
3-10
0-0
1
3
1
9
Wainright
27
2-3
0-1
5
1
2
5
Omot
21
3-5
0-0
0
0
1
7
Lindsey
20
1-3
2-4
3
2
3
4
McClure
17
1-3
0-1
2
1
2
3
Mitchell
7
0-1
0-0
1
1
1
0
Maston
6
1-3
0-0
1
0
1
2
Totals
200
20-52
7-13
31
12
18
54
Percentages: FG .385, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Lecomte 3-8, McClure 1-1, Wainright 1-1, Freeman 1-3, Omot 1-3, Lindsey 0-1, Motley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lual-Acuil, Mitchell). Turnovers: 16 (Lecomte 4, Wainright 3, Freeman 2, Lindsey 2, McClure 2, Mitchell, Motley, Omot). Steals: 3 (Wainright 2, Maston). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas St.
37
19
—
56
Baylor
22
32
—
54
Wade bounces back
Dean Wade got off to a hot start against Baylor and so did Kansas State.
Wade, a sophomore forward, came out firing against the Bears and scored nine quick points to help the Wildcats build a 19-point lead. He finished with 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. It was his best effort in a while. He scored a total of seven points in K-State’s past three games, all losses.
But he bounced back against Baylor.
“It was a confidence thing for me,” Wade said. “Tonight I felt like I was open a lot so I shot it a lot.”
Wade put pressure on himself to play well. He was unhappy with his recent play.
“The pressure I put on myself was just to play hard and play strong on defense,” Wade said. “My defense has been lacking lately. As long as I put the effort in on defense the rest will come.”
Wrong number
Kansas State was assessed a strange technical foul in the first half when Austin Budke entered the game. The senior forward, who wears No. 35, was incorrectly listed as No. 34 in the game’s official scorebook.
The mistake was the result of a typo made days in advance that no one noticed until it was too late.
The technical foul occurred with 3:58 remaining in the first half, but didn’t end up hurting the Wildcats. Baylor missed both free throws following the foul.
Kellis Robinett
