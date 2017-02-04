Kansas State University

February 4, 2017 5:51 PM

Wildcat report: K-State 56, No. 2 Baylor 54

Stats and notes from Saturday's game.

By Kellis Robinett

Saturday’s box

KANSAS ST. 56, No. 2 BAYLOR 54

Kansas St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

35

4-10

1-2

8

5

3

10

Johnson

36

4-8

1-6

6

1

4

9

Wade

31

5-10

0-2

6

0

4

12

Brown

37

2-8

0-0

4

2

0

4

Stokes

32

6-13

0-0

0

4

1

15

Sneed

10

0-2

2-2

0

0

1

2

Ervin

10

0-0

0-0

2

2

3

0

Maurice

7

2-2

0-0

2

0

2

4

Budke

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-53

4-12

28

14

19

56

Percentages: FG .434, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Stokes 3-7, Wade 2-4, Iwundu 1-3, Brown 0-1, Sneed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 3, Wade). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 2, Iwundu 2, Johnson 2, Stokes 2, Ervin, Maurice, Sneed). Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Stokes 2, Ervin, Iwundu, Wade). Technical Fouls: team, 3:58 first.

Baylor

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lual-Acuil

21

2-3

0-1

4

1

1

4

Motley

32

6-17

5-6

14

2

4

17

Freeman

17

1-4

0-0

0

1

2

3

Lecomte

32

3-10

0-0

1

3

1

9

Wainright

27

2-3

0-1

5

1

2

5

Omot

21

3-5

0-0

0

0

1

7

Lindsey

20

1-3

2-4

3

2

3

4

McClure

17

1-3

0-1

2

1

2

3

Mitchell

7

0-1

0-0

1

1

1

0

Maston

6

1-3

0-0

1

0

1

2

Totals

200

20-52

7-13

31

12

18

54

Percentages: FG .385, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Lecomte 3-8, McClure 1-1, Wainright 1-1, Freeman 1-3, Omot 1-3, Lindsey 0-1, Motley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lual-Acuil, Mitchell). Turnovers: 16 (Lecomte 4, Wainright 3, Freeman 2, Lindsey 2, McClure 2, Mitchell, Motley, Omot). Steals: 3 (Wainright 2, Maston). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.

37

19

56

Baylor

22

32

54

Wade bounces back

Dean Wade got off to a hot start against Baylor and so did Kansas State.

Wade, a sophomore forward, came out firing against the Bears and scored nine quick points to help the Wildcats build a 19-point lead. He finished with 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. It was his best effort in a while. He scored a total of seven points in K-State’s past three games, all losses.

But he bounced back against Baylor.

“It was a confidence thing for me,” Wade said. “Tonight I felt like I was open a lot so I shot it a lot.”

Wade put pressure on himself to play well. He was unhappy with his recent play.

“The pressure I put on myself was just to play hard and play strong on defense,” Wade said. “My defense has been lacking lately. As long as I put the effort in on defense the rest will come.”

Wrong number

Kansas State was assessed a strange technical foul in the first half when Austin Budke entered the game. The senior forward, who wears No. 35, was incorrectly listed as No. 34 in the game’s official scorebook.

The mistake was the result of a typo made days in advance that no one noticed until it was too late.

The technical foul occurred with 3:58 remaining in the first half, but didn’t end up hurting the Wildcats. Baylor missed both free throws following the foul.

