K-State Q&A: Bruce Weber, basketball struggles and my favorite football recruiting story

My favorite recruiting story of Kansas State’s 2017 football class belongs to Harrison Creed.
It goes like this: Creed, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman from the small town of Ulysses, grew up a fan of Oklahoma State. Not just any fan, one of the die hards. Playing for the Cowboys used to be his dream. And he appeared on his way to turning that dream into reality when he attended an Oklahoma State recruiting camp last summer. It seemed like he was taking his first step toward a football career in Stillwater.
But that’s not how things played out. At all.
It was on that day that K-State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey called Creed to inform him the Wildcats were offering him a scholarship. Creed thanked Dickey for the opportunity, gave his all at the Oklahoma State camp and committed to K-State that night.
Apparently, his previous visits to Manhattan left an impression.
“Everyone always laughs when I tell that story,” Creed said. “I was a die-hard Oklahoma State fan, but after meeting Coach Dickey and being up at Kansas State and feeling that atmosphere, I changed my mind. It is unreal. Getting up there and seeing the place is unforgettable. You don’t want to leave.
“As soon as I got that offer I knew Kansas State was where I wanted to call home. I didn’t want to be anywhere else, even Oklahoma State. So I took it right away.”
Creed is one of 23 players K-State announced in its newest recruiting class Wednesday. He heads to Manhattan along with a promising group of other offensive linemen that call the Sunflower State home.
But it’s hard to imagine any of them being more excited about joining the program than Creed.
“Just knowing that I get a chance to play in the Big 12 for Bill Snyder, the best coach in college football, is an honor,” Creed said. “I can’t wait.”
And now, onto your questions. Thanks, as always, for asking them.
@KellisRobinett is Bruce's job secure or is he coaching for it?— (@rynjrgr) February 2, 2017
These last three losses have put Bruce Weber in the danger zone.
If he misses the NCAA Tournament it is going to be hard for John Currie to justify bringing him back for another season, especially when it looked like the Wildcats were going to reach the Big Dance fairly easily when they beat West Virginia a little more than a week ago. This day and age, you can’t miss out on the postseason in three straight years and continue coaching at a school that cares about basketball. This isn’t the SEC.
But there’s a lot of season left and K-State has some good things going for it, even after three straight losses. It sits in a tie for fifth in the Big 12 standings, ranks 51st in the RPI and 29th in KenPom. Heck, Joe Lunardi still has the Wildcats in his projected field. A solid season can still be salvaged here.
To the dismay of the K-State fans that want a coaching change, it won’t take all that much for Weber to guide the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament.
There are nine games remaining in the regular season, plus the Big 12 Tournament. By my estimation, Weber needs to win five more games to get there. That would put K-State at 20 victories and probably be enough to secure a NCAA Tournament bid. The strength and the depth of the Big 12 will help every bubble team in the league this season. Weber may be coaching for his job, but a 5-6 closing record could be enough for him to save it.
It’s all very do-able, but the team needs to play better than it recently has to get there.
@KellisRobinett what percent chance do you think Bruce IS the HC of the Fightin' Cats Varsity Basketball Team?— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) February 2, 2017
My forecast: 50 percent.
Three games ago, I would have put it at 70 percent. Goes to show how quickly a coach’s outlook can change in college basketball.
The TCU loss was a killer that erased K-State’s margin for error and really angered the fan base, but it wasn’t the death blow some have made it out to be. At least not in the eyes of those that will decide Weber’s fate.
Could this be the beginning of the end for Weber? Yes, absolutely. But he is also 94-61 at K-State and is coaching a team that could finish in the upper half of the Big 12 and return to the NCAA Tournament. If the Wildcats can find a way to win close games this month, he will be back.
@KellisRobinett what percent chance do you give the Fightin' Cats basketball team to each game individually @-Baylor, vs KU, @-WVU— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) February 2, 2017
At Baylor: 25 percent. K-State led Baylor with 10 minutes to go in Manhattan this season and took the Bears to double overtime in Waco last year. But Baylor is clearly the better team.
Kansas: 55 percent. If Dean Wade makes a late three or officials blow the whistle on a last-second travel, K-State might have won in Lawrence. I give the Cats a slight edge at home.
At West Virginia: 20 percent. K-State beat West Virginia at home, but it’s tough to win in Morgantown and sweep Bob Huggins.
@KellisRobinett Would you consider winning two of these next three games a must now? What do the players/coaches think?— James Statham (@JamesStatham4) February 2, 2017
I feel like K-State needs to win one of the next three to have a realistic shot at turning things around. Two wins would basically erase its current losing streak. Three wins would rocket the Wildcats into top 25 and NCAA Tournament lock territory.
But a flicker of hope remains even if K-State loses six straight games. The schedule softens considerably at the end. The Wildcats could be favored in their final six games (Iowa State, at Texas, Oklahoma State, at Oklahoma, at TCU, Texas Tech) and a strong finish could save the season. Granted, it will be hard to envision K-State winning six straight after losing straight. But it’s not out of the realm of possibility.
@KellisRobinett how many years are left on Bruce's contract? What's the buyout for early termination?— Ryan (@ryanpeteKSU) February 2, 2017
Bruce Weber’s contract runs through 2019.
His buyout is $2.5 million.
@KellisRobinett do you believe Currie has the fortitude to fire Weber?— Jeff Burkhart (@jeff_burkhart) February 2, 2017
Yes.
If K-State continues to flounder and misses the NCAA Tournament it will be an easy decision for him to make. It would take a snub of epic proportions to bring him back after only a NIT appearance. Currie, and many others within the administration, like Weber and want him to win and will give him every opportunity to do so. But if he’s not winning and it’s clear change is needed, I don’t doubt a change will be made.
@KellisRobinett why don't more basketball coaches get fired mid-season like football coaches?— Nathan Enserro (@nenserro) February 2, 2017
Good question.
I’m not sure I have an insightful answer. I honestly don’t know why some athletic directors see the benefit in firing a coach mid-season in football. Maybe it’s because football staffs are so large with coordinators on both sides that a mid-season coaching change can spark radical change on the field. Maybe athletic directors want go give one of their coordinators a trial run for the full-time job. If you know you’re going to fire your head coach and you are interested in your offensive coordinator that makes some sense.
Basketball staffs are smaller and opinions and styles might not vary as much. Maybe that’s why you don’t see it as much in basketball. Again, I’m not totally sure.
I suspect it also has something to do with the timing of hires. In football, you see moves at the end of the regular season, sometimes even before conference championship games. Lots of coaches leave early and and don’t coach in bowls. There’s a benefit to starting your search early. That’s not the case in basketball. No coach is leaving his team early to skip the NCAA Tournament. That’s probably the main reason.
Can they turn things around? Sure. It’s not like K-State is losing big in any of these game. It would have beaten TCU if it could box out at the free-throw line. Little adjustments can make a big difference.
@KellisRobinett Is it a matter of Coaching or ability in your opinion (Regarding the current trend of the MBB team) Can they turn it around?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) February 2, 2017
The biggest problem is depth.
K-State has a solid starting five and a great sixth man in Xavier Sneed, but nothing of substance beyond that. When all six of those players are on point, the Wildcats usually win. When any of them are hurt or playing poorly, things tend to breakdown.
There just isn’t much room for error with this roster.
Dean Wade has been hurt and seems to have lost his edge. He has given the Wildcats very little recently. D.J. Johnson has been hurt and is just now getting back up to speed. Kamau Stokes was banged up for a stretch. Wesley Iwundu, Barry Brown and Sneed all have struggled with consistency.
Of course coaching could be better. I think it would be a good idea for Weber to insert Sneed into the starting lineup until Wade regains his form. Timeout usage could be better, three-point defense could be better, half-court offense could be better, there’s a whole lot that could be better. But the biggest issue seems to be depth.
@KellisRobinett Which incoming recruits could see immediate paying time next year?— Ace McKinnis (@AceMcKinnisAW) February 2, 2017
It’s hard to say without seeing how they play up close and how they react to K-State’s grueling practices, but there are a handful of recruits that look like immediate-impact players.
Daniel Green shot to the top of my list when he signed Wednesday. The 6-3, 228-pound linebacker looks like an absolute menace on his highlight tape. He’s fast, strong and tackles seemingly everyone who runs his way. The former Southern California commit is a top 250 recruit, per Rivals, and he will get the opportunity to step in and play in the middle of K-State’s defense.
Elijah Walker will also be a strong candidate to play next season. Bill Snyder says he can play multiple safety positions, and it seems like a good bet he will find playing time at one of them coming in as a junior-college recruit.
Da’Quan Patton is another intriguing talent at linebacker that could factor into the mix.
Wyatt Hubert and Anthony Payne might get an early look on K-State’s defensive line. And I think Josh Rivas could push for playing time on the offensive line, especially if there are any injuries.
@KellisRobinett how significant was the signings of Green and Walker? Has Weber lost this team after these last 3 embarassing games?— Marcus (@KSU_LYNCH_MOB) February 2, 2017
They were huge. I don’t recall K-State closing any stronger on the recruiting trail during my time on the beat than it did this season.
Some think Green is the best player in K-State’s entire recruiting class. And the staff coveted Walker, a player that has history with current cornerback D.J. Reed. They gave the Wildcats a major boost.
Do I think Bruce Weber has lost his team? No. Not at all. They are playing hard, they just haven’t learned how to win close games consistently.
@KellisRobinett why don't we recruit Florida or California anymore? #KStateFB— Ryan (@ryanpeteKSU) February 2, 2017
They recruit California some. Walker joins the Wildcats from the same California junior-college where they found Reed.
I get the sense K-State coaches don’t have many connections in Florida. Receivers coach Andre Coleman has gone into Georgia for some nice players, bot not so much Florida.
@KellisRobinett The Dwayne Betts situation, what happened?— Kale Regier (@KaleRegier) February 2, 2017
The way I understand it, Betts and the K-State coaching staff both realized it was going to be difficult for him to earn playing time at quarterback with Jesse Ertz, Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson already on the roster and recruit Samuel Wheeler coming in. So they mutually decided to part ways.
@KellisRobinett this chart seems like a bad sign for the big 12 but is it a good sign for K-state? pic.twitter.com/7SCTVKLvZG— Crooked Andy (@TheBlattner) February 2, 2017
Hadn’t thought about it that way, but I’m guessing K-State coaches didn’t shed many tears over their Big 12 rivals failing to land a single five-star recruit.
It could be good for K-State. So much of college football is about developing talent once you get it on campus, but the five-star guys tend to have so much talent it doesn’t matter what kind of coaching they receive. Then again, K-State has won games against Oklahoma and Texas when they had those type of recruits.
@KellisRobinett why is not more attention/focus given to @JeffMittie and the wonderful job he is doing with @KStateWBB?— Jed Spencer, CGCS (@jd_spencer) February 2, 2017
I think the K-State women’s basketball team is getting a fair amount of attention. People notice the job Jeff Mittie is doing as the Wildcats are off to a 17-6 start and in fourth place in the Big 12. They played in front of a packed house against Connecticut and Kindred Wesemann’s recent career night created some buzz. They are a good team. Lots of eyes will be on them when the postseason begins.
