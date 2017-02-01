Bill Snyder says he is done with Twitter

Kansas State football fans can stop wondering when Bill Snyder will send his next tweet.
Snyder says he is done with Twitter.
“I ran my course with my venture to it,” Snyder said Wednesday. “Twitter, that wore me down.”
K-State’s football coach gained a passionate social-media following when he joined Twitter last year under the name @CoachBillSnyder, sending out 205 tweets and picking up nearly 21,000 followers, but he hasn’t tweeted since July 7.
The majority of his social-media posts were positive thoughts and pictures on topics that rarely revolved around football, though he did occassionally promote K-State player accolades and his 16 rules for success. He took a far different approach than most coaches, who use Twitter as a recruiting tool.
In June, Snyder said he was learning to embrace Twitter.
“I try to do it once a day if I can find the time to do it, and normally I can,” Snyder said then. “So it doesn’t take too much time to do it, but I am learning how to put pictures on there and that is a little tedious for me. It took me quite a bit longer than I wanted.
“Sometimes I have to go ask for help, but we have got a lot of great people around there so they can tell me what to go do and how to do it. Our recruiting coordinator thought it might be a good thing. But at this point in time there isn’t a great deal on it about the recruiting aspect of things. It’s more just daily thoughts.”
So why stop?
“I spent too much time on it,” Snyder said Wednesday. “So we got away from it.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
