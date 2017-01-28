Wildcat report: Tennessee 70, Kansas State 58

Box score
TENNESSEE 70, K-STATE 58
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
35
5-8
4-7
6
3
0
14
D.Johnson
28
2-6
0-0
9
0
2
4
Wade
12
1-2
0-0
1
0
4
3
Brown
34
6-16
2-2
1
4
2
17
Stokes
30
3-7
5-7
3
3
3
11
Ervin
19
0-0
0-0
4
1
0
0
Sneed
19
1-6
3-5
3
0
4
6
Maurice
9
0-1
1-2
1
1
4
1
Budke
8
1-2
0-0
0
0
0
2
Patrick
6
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
19-48
15-23
28
12
19
58
Percentages: FG .396, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Brown 3-7, Wade 1-1, Sneed 1-3, Budke 0-1, Iwundu 0-2, Stokes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 13 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Sneed 2, Iwundu, Maurice). Turnovers: 13 (Brown 4, D.Johnson 2, Ervin 2, Iwundu 2, Sneed 2, Wade). Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Budke, Iwundu, Sneed). Technical Fouls: None.
Tenn
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Alexander
18
3-4
2-3
9
0
3
8
G.Williams
34
7-10
2-4
6
2
4
17
Bone
18
2-8
0-1
3
5
1
4
Bowden
32
3-9
5-7
1
1
3
13
Hubbs
31
5-10
0-0
7
1
3
10
Turner
27
3-6
0-0
3
5
2
7
Evans
19
2-7
4-5
5
1
2
9
Schofield
16
1-3
0-1
3
1
0
2
Phillips
5
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
26-58
13-21
37
16
18
70
Percentages: FG .448, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Bowden 2-5, G.Williams 1-1, Turner 1-3, Evans 1-4, Phillips 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 11 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Alexander 2, Evans, Turner). Turnovers: 11 (G.Williams 2, Schofield 2, Turner 2, Alexander, Bone, Bowden, Evans, Hubbs). Steals: 6 (Evans 2, Bone, Bowden, Hubbs, Turner). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas St.
22
36
—
58
Tennessee
39
31
—
70
A—14,398 (21,678).
Wake-up call
At this time last week, Kansas State was on a winning streak that featured a victory over then No. 7 West Virginia. Everyone on the team was in good spirits.
Things have changed.
K-State (15-6, 4-4 Big 12) has suffered back-to-back losses and will need to close the season strong to feel good about its NCAA Tournament chances.
“It’s a wake-up call,” senior forward D.J. Johnson said. “Everybody is looking ahead. You have got to stay focused on the game and what’s in front of you. Everyone is looking ahead, saying ‘We are going to make the NCAA Tournament.’ Well, coach said it today. The most important game is the game in front of you, and that’s TCU.”
A victory against TCU on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum would boost morale before K-State embarks on a difficult three-game stretch at Baylor, against Kansas and at West Virginia.
“We have got to worry about one game: TCU on Wednesday,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “We have got to get our focus and get healthy. There are a lot of ups and downs in the season. We got a chance to go 5-4 in the turn of the league and stay in the upper half. That is all we can worry about and where our focus has to be.”
Shooting woes
K-State’s offensive struggles in the first half were mostly due to a lack of three-point shooting.
The Wildcats missed all six of their outside attempts and struggled to get anything going inside against a packed defense. Weber said K-State switched to an all motion approach in the second half, which paid dividends. It made five of 10 shots from three in the second half.
Big game?
Weber and players described their trip to Tennessee as a big game all week, but their effort didn’t reflect that on Saturday.
Tennessee upset No. 4 Kentucky earlier this week and added to that momentum, while K-State suffered its second consecutive loss.
“I was kind of hoping they would have a letdown,” Weber said of Tennessee. “Obviously, they didn’t. They took it to us right from the start.”
Bench help
Foul trouble and nagging injuries forced Weber to dig into his bench for help on Saturday. Seldom-used guard Brian Patrick and forward Austin Budke combined to play 14 minutes. Patrick went scoreless while Budke finished with two points.
Kellis Robinett
