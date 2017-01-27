K-State Q&A: Basketball topics galore

Sometimes this amazing job of mine takes me to places like Maui and Puerto Rico.
Sometimes it take me to Ames, Iowa and Knoxville, Tenn. -- in the same week.
That’s the travel schedule I’m living at the moment. I drove to Iowa through good weather on Tuesday. I drove home in snow Wednesday. I fly to Tennessee today. I fly home Sunday. Nothing against Ames (I like the place) and Knoxville (never been). I am happy to travel anywhere for K-State basketball (well, maybe not Cleveland) but this must be what it feels like to be a corporate lawyer or business man, called away on several business trips (with an emphasis on business) in a short amount of time.
At least I get to watch basketball games along the way. Take that other business travelers!
And the Manhattan Airport makes flying to places like Knoxville way easier than it used to be. Take that past business travelers!
OK, enough on that topic.
It’s time for another K-State Q&A. Let’s get to your questions. Thanks, as always, for asking them.
@KellisRobinett what's the best (reasonable) way the cats could improve their tournament resume? Are they in if it started today?— Nathan Enserro (@nenserro) January 26, 2017
Beating Tennessee would help.
The Volunteers are the rare team that looks better on paper than they do to the naked eye. They are only 11-9, even after beating Kentucky, so fans won’t be overly impressed with a win in Knoxville. But they have played a killer schedule (ranked second nationally) and own a RPI of 47. They also rank 42nd in KenPom. A win would go down as a resume-booster in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.
After that, splitting its final 10 conference games would (likely) put K-State safely in the NCAA Tournament. I think it would be in the field of 68 if the season ended today.
@KellisRobinett How do we matchup vs Tenn? What do you expect the game plan to be based on matchups?— Laura Forster (@LauraBForster) January 26, 2017
It’s a fairly even matchup.
KenPom predicts Tennessee to win by a single point, and I expect the Vegas line will be close to a toss-up, as well.
Tennessee’s best player is senior guard Robert Hubbs. He’s averaging 15.2 points and 5.0 rebounds a game, which are very productive numbers for a 6-foot-5 player. But the Volunteers have eight different players averaging 6.8 points or more, so they have a balanced scoring approach.
Two things I think will work in K-State’s favor:
1. The Wildcats have a size advantage. Tennessee plays really small. Kyle Alexander (6-10) is the only big man in the starting lineup. Everyone else is 6-5 or shorter. That should be an area K-State can use to its advantage with D.J. Johnson, Dean Wade and Isaiah Maurice. Wesley Iwundu could even post up a defender if he gets the right matchup.
2. The Volunteers are not a good three-point shooting team. K-State has been surprisingly terrible on defense against the three this season, allowing a Big 12 worst 38 percent from behind the arc. Tennessee only shoots 33.2 percent from the perimeter and doesn’t take many outside shots. Only 23.8 percent of its offense comes from the three ball.
Tennessee reminds me of Iowa State or Oklahoma State if they didn’t have any sharpshooters. K-State would be wise to play the game at a fast tempo and challenge the Volunteers when they try to go inside.
@KellisRobinett How many road wins the rest of the season for this team?— ksu_FAN (@ksu_FAN) January 26, 2017
I want to say four (at Tennessee, at Texas, at Oklahoma, at TCU) but that’s probably too optimistic given Bruce Weber’s road record at K-State (15-32) and how rare conference road wins (six) have been since his first season.
So let’s drop it to three.
I don’t know that home court will play much of a factor at Tennessee. The arena won’t be nearly as rowdy as it was for Kentucky.
@KellisRobinett If "Abilene Christian" needs 9 or 10 conference wins to get into the tourney, which remaining games do you see as wins?— Jeff Davis (@Jeffy_Davis) January 26, 2017
I’m counting road games against Baylor and West Virginia as losses and home games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and TCU as wins.
That leaves five games up for grabs -- at Tennessee, Kansas, at Texas, at Oklahoma, at TCU.
Win two of those five and K-State is in good shape.
@KellisRobinett how about, where is Abilene Christian?— Jarrett Thummel (@Thump202002) January 26, 2017
Abilene, Texas. Wikipedia says the city got its name from Abilene, Kansas!
Home to more than 100,000 West Texans and seven colleges. One of which has a logo so strikingly similar to K-State’s that it made its way onto the ESPN telecast from Ames on Tuesday.
@KellisRobinett do you think Bruce Weber will be the K-State basketball coach next season?— JBM (@JBM1929) January 26, 2017
As of this moment, yes.
He’s on pace to win 20-plus games, finish fifth in the Big 12 and make the NCAA Tournament. He will be back if that holds.
@KellisRobinett at this point, what will it take for HCBW to get the boot?— W.H. Ranch (@buckingood) January 26, 2017
Lose games at an unforeseen rate.
@KellisRobinett why is it that we can't close out games outside of wvu. Seems like a trend last 3 years— Matt Schmidt (@Schmidtburgh) January 26, 2017
That’s the million-dollar question.
No matter how well K-State plays in a game, even if it has a 10-point lead with 5 minutes to go, you’re left wondering if it can close things out. The Wildcats did so against Oklahoma State and West Virginia. They didn’t against Kansas, Texas Tech, Maryland and Iowa State.
Outside of Wesley Iwundu and D.J. Johnson, the roster is on the young side. Maybe that has something to do with it. There was definitely a lack of poise late against Iowa State, with Carlbe Ervin and Kamau Stokes losing turnovers in the final minutes immediately after they grabbed loose balls and should have called timeouts.
Only one of those close games occurred at home. Perhaps things will even out when K-State faces some of those teams at Bramlage Coliseum.
Maybe it’s all coaching.
More likely, it’s a combination of everything above. I’m not sure anyone has a definitive answer.
@KellisRobinett is KSU MBB realizing their potential, playing above or below their talent so far this season?— Adam Thiesen (@adamdeanthiesen) January 26, 2017
I think Bruce Weber’s team is playing to its talent level, but leaving wins out there.
There is no shame in losing close to Maryland, Kansas and Iowa State away from home, but think how good the season would be going if the Wildcats stole one of those games.
@KellisRobinett who do You see kstate picking up with their remaining MBB scholarships?— Derek Linn™ (@Jsjide56) January 26, 2017
The most pressing needs appear to be inside and on the wing.
Another center/forward would come in handy after the departure of Dante Williams. Here’s guessing Bruce Weber and his staff try to add at least one more big man.
A slasher to help Xavier Sneed at the three would also be nice, though a bigger combo guard would also bring value.
K-State’s 2017 recruiting class currently consists of guard Mike McGuirl, center Levi Stockard and forward Nigel Shadd. The Wildcats don’t have a single junior on the roster, so maybe this is the year they look at a graduate transfer.
@KellisRobinett Why did you wear Blue to a black out game vs West Virginia?— Maxwell Burden (@MaxwellBurden) January 26, 2017
I keep asking myself the same question.
Sure, my black and blue checkered shirt kind of matched the day’s theme, but I missed out on the perfect opportunity to wear my old Darth Vader Halloween costume to a game. Always wanted to cover a basketball game in that thing. I didn’t wear it to last year’s black-out game or Star Wars game, either. Doh! Hopefully, I can plan ahead next season.
@KellisRobinett rank the the acceptability of color of shirt for members of the media covering K-State— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) January 26, 2017
Personally, I try to avoid wearing colors of the teams playing in that day’s game. If K-State is playing Baylor, for example, I leave my purple, green and yellow shirts in the closet. Anything else is fine.
But maybe that’s enough. Big 12 teams claim the following colors as their own: orange, red, blue, yellow, green, white, black, dark blue, cardinal, cream, crimson and purple. So those could all be deemed off limits by the neutrality police.
That leaves you with pink, brown, teal and gray. Guess I’ll have to start stocking up on those colors.
@KellisRobinett any inside info on football recruiting class? Will a freshman make an impact on the 2017 season?— Steve Clem (@PvillePastor) January 26, 2017
Most of K-State’s incoming football recruits strike me more as players that will help in a few years rather than players that will make immediate impacts.
The Wildcats have an experienced roster returning, and it will be hard for any new players to jump to the top of the depth chart outside of someone like California transfer Carlos Strickland at receiver. The majority of this recruiting class is linemen, and K-State has proven players returning on both sides up front. I do like defensive end Wyatt Hubert, though. Maybe enrolling early will help him along.
@KellisRobinett Will K-State land any of their top 3 targets in Daniel Green, Elijah Walker, and Evan Fields?— Hunter Wise (@hcwise) January 26, 2017
I suspect they will get at least one of those three.
Daniel Green was down to Utah, Oregon State or K-State, but now is looking at Mississippi.
Elijah Walker de-committed from K-State (presumably for TCU) but now seems open to re-commiting to the Wildcats.
Evan Fields is down to UCLA, Arizona State, Notre Dame, TCU, Oregon and K-State. The Wildcats don’t usually beat that kind of competition for recruits, but they have a legitimate shot at Fields.
Adding any of the three would be a big boost to the recruting class.
@KellisRobinett who do you see as likely teams to draft Jordan Willis? What round do you see him going in?— Ep (@johny_epleseed) January 26, 2017
Any team that needs help in the pass-rushing department would be wise to draft Jordan Willis, the best defensive end I saw play college football last season.
Seems like most draft experts have pegged him as a second or third round pick, though some think he has first-round potential. He seems to be helping himself at the Senior Bowl and will get another chance to do so at the NFL Combine. Here’s guessing he goes in the second round.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments