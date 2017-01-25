Baylor women beat Kansas State 91-49

Kansas State University

Alexis Prince scored a career high 25 points to help No. 2 Baylor rout 25th-ranked Kansas State 91-49 on Wednesday night.

Prince had 17 of her points in the first half, outscoring the Wildcats by three in the opening 20 minutes.

Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) led 7-5 before scoring the next 21 straight points to blow the game open early in the first quarter. Prince got the run started with a three-pointer and Lauren Cox capped it.

By the end of the opening half, the Bears led 44-14 as the Wildcats made just five baskets in the first 20 minutes.

Karyla Middlebrook led Kansas State (15-6, 5-4) with 17 points on the night.

