Kansas State looks to get healthy before Tennessee game

Kamau Stokes made everyone wait.
The sophomore Kansas State guard had just been fouled while driving toward the basket Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum and the other nine basketball players on the court gathered around the free-throw line, but Stokes was in no rush to join them. Feeling discomfort in his left ankle, which he sprained a week earlier, Stokes stretched his legs on the baseline and then tried to walk off pain as officials signaled him to attempt his free throws.
It was a telling moment. K-State fought back from a 20-point deficit and took a second-half lead over Iowa State but eventually lost 70-65. Bruce Weber thought injuries played a factor.
“We are boogered up a little bit,” Weber, K-State’s basketball coach said. “Dean Wade’s foot was hurt, Kamau was coming off a sprained ankle, D.J. (Johnson) gives his all. But that’s everyone. It’s that time of year. It’s gut-check time. We need to see what we can do.”
The Wildcats will take precautions over the next few days to increase their odds of playing at or near full strength in their next game, at Tennessee on Saturday.
That starts with a day off Wednesday and a light practice on Thursday.
Their main priority will be resting Wade. The sophomore forward has been a difference maker all season, but he was unusually quiet against Iowa State, scoring two points in 17 minutes of action. Weber blamed the poor outing on a sprained foot that Wade suffered against West Virginia. He was unable to practice the following two days and remained limited against the Cyclones.
“He had a little bit of a foot injury,” Weber said. “He didn’t practice for two days. You have to give him some credit. He wanted to play and gave it a go. He came out of the locker room and it probably stiffened up at half time ... We need to get him healthy.”
Wade told coaches he wanted to continue playing in the second half, and Weber considered that option. But freshman wing Xavier Sneed played well in place of Wade and made key three-pointers to get K-State back in the game, so coaches stuck with that lineup.
It was almost enough, with Wesley Iwundu scoring a team-high 15 points and the Wildcats taking a 58-57 lead with 5 minutes remaining.
Still, coaches hope to have more healthy options next time K-State takes the floor.
“A lot of people (are dealing with injuries),” Weber said. “I’m sure Wesley could tell you all the body parts that hurt on him right now. We have got to come back with a nice day off tomorrow, get refreshed, have a good practice Thursday and then come back and go to (Tennessee) and see if we can get a good win.”
