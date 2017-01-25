Kansas State looks to get healthy before Tennessee game

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

2:14 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz discuss WSU's win over SIU

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

1:16 Brownback's State of the State address

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

1:37 Original Pizza Hut building to become a museum

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere