Kansas State’s comeback falls short at Iowa State

The stage was set for an epic comeback, but Kansas State couldn’t finish it off.
Iowa State held on for a 70-65 victory over K-State on Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum, pulling off a win that went from blowout to thriller in the second half.
The Wildcats trailed by as many as 20 points early in the second half behind the hot shooting of senior guard Matt Thomas and appeared on their way to their most lopsided defeat of the season. K-State couldn’t work the ball inside, where it held a size advantage, and couldn’t defend the perimeter, where Iowa State did the majority of its offensive damage.
Then everything changed.
K-State never quit and pecked away at Iowa State’s 46-26 lead. Behind 15 points from senior wing Wesley Iwundu, 12 points from point guard Kamau Stokes and timely threes from freshman Xavier Sneed, the Wildcats rallied from 20 down to take a 58-57 lead with on a transition layup from Barry Brown with 5 minutes remaining.
Just like that, it was a game.
But the Wildcats couldn’t make the plays in the final moments to win.
Their best opportunity came in the last minute when Sneed put up a three from the top of the key that could have given K-State a 66-65 lead, but the shot bounced off the rim and teammate Carlbe Ervin was called for a travel after corralling the rebound.
K-State (15-5, 4-4 Big 12) never had another shot to pull ahead. It has lost six straight to Iowa State (13-6, 5-3) at Hilton Coliseum.
It played well enough to end the road losing streak, and showed considerable heart after a slow start, but it dug itself too large of a hole to climb out of.
Just when it looked like the Wildcats were starting to build momentum after consecutive Big 12 victories, they came out flat in front of a hyped crowd.
They were at their worst defending Thomas. The Iowa State senior doesn’t look like a basketball assassin, but that’s what he became against K-State’s defense in the first half. He scored 20 of his career high 25 points in the opening 20 minutes, draining 6 of 8 three-point attempts.
He scored 20 points in this building against K-State last season, but the Wildcats weren’t able to slow him down until the second half.
Adjustments on defense helped K-State get back in the game, but Naz Long picked up his game on his way to 13 points and Monte Morris added 12
It was a frustrating loss for the Wildcats, who will try to bounce back in their next game on Saturday at Tennessee.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
