Kansas State University

January 21, 2017 9:06 PM

Wildcat report: K-State 79, West Virginia 75

By Kellis Robinett

Saturday’s box score

KANSAS ST. 79, WEST VIRGINIA 75

WVU

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Adrian

29

3-6

2-2

5

3

4

9

Ahmad

21

1-6

2-2

2

2

3

4

Watkins

11

0-2

0-0

0

0

5

0

Carter

35

3-12

5-7

10

1

4

13

Miles

30

4-8

2-2

6

2

1

11

Phillip

24

7-11

3-4

3

1

3

20

Konate

19

2-4

0-0

4

0

4

4

West

12

2-3

3-3

1

1

0

8

Macon

9

0-1

2-2

3

0

5

2

Myers

9

1-2

2-2

1

1

0

4

Bolden

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

23-55

21-24

35

11

30

75

Percentages: FG .418, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Phillip 3-4, Carter 2-7, West 1-2, Adrian 1-4, Miles 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 23 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Ahmad, Macon). Turnovers: 23 (Adrian 4, Konate 4, Myers 4, Ahmad 2, Carter 2, Macon 2, Phillip 2, Watkins 2, Miles). Steals: 7 (Carter 5, Adrian 2). Technical Fouls: None.

K-State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

36

6-11

1-4

9

3

4

13

Johnson

31

5-7

4-10

8

1

4

14

Wade

36

5-10

1-1

5

3

0

13

Brown

29

5-10

3-4

2

2

3

15

Stokes

36

4-12

6-8

2

3

3

15

Ervin

14

2-4

2-2

3

1

1

7

Sneed

11

0-1

0-2

0

1

2

0

Maurice

7

1-1

0-0

1

0

3

2

Totals

200

28-56

17-31

30

14

20

79

Percentages: FG .500, FT .548. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Brown 2-3, Wade 2-5, Ervin 1-2, Stokes 1-4, Sneed 0-1, Iwundu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Sneed). Turnovers: 13 (Iwundu 5, Stokes 3, Sneed 2, Brown, Ervin, Maurice). Steals: 12 (Sneed 3, Stokes 3, Brown 2, Johnson 2, Wade 2). Technical Fouls: Iwundu, 7:43 second.

West Virginia

38

37

75

Kansas St.

36

43

79

What sprain?

Kansas State point guard Kamau Stokes showed no signs of discomfort while playing through a sprained ankle on Saturday against West Virginia.

Stokes, a sophomore point guard, scored 15 points and sent out three assists three days after injuring his left ankle against Oklahoma State. He was questionable to play against the Mountaineers, but he felt healthy during warmups and played nearly at full speed.

“I was never thinking I would miss this game,” Stokes said. “I wanted to be ready.”

But it wasn’t an easy process.

“I was in constant rehab, 24/7,” Stokes said. “I stayed off it and got it to the point where it was tolerable and I could play.”

Stokes said he knew he was going to be able to play on Friday when he showed up for practice and was able to run at full speed.

The Wildcats actually had to work harder to replace shooting guard Barry Brown. He picked up two fouls less than five minutes in and K-State inserted backup Carlbe Ervin to help with ballhandling duties.

Milestone stat

Wesley Iwundu became the first player in K-State history to total 1,000 points 500 rebounds 300 assists and 100 steals during his career.

The senior wing is best known for his versatility, and he thinks this achievement reflects that.

“It’s a great feeling to do something that like,” Iwundu said. “I am about as excited as I can be, especially getting the win and reaching a goal like that. There isn’t anything better.”

Football team honored

The Kansas State football team was honored for its Texas Bowl victory before Saturday’s basketball game. Players carried the bowl trophy onto the floor and waved to the crowd.

Left tackle Dalton Risner had a message for fans.

“If you thought this year was good,” he said, “we’ve got a surprise coming for you next year.”

Quarterback Jesse Ertz also addressed the crowd while wearing a sling on his right arm. Ertz is recovering from shoulder surgery, a result of an injury he suffered mid-season in a game against Oklahoma and played through the rest of the year.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

