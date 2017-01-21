Wildcat report: K-State 79, West Virginia 75

Saturday’s box score
KANSAS ST. 79, WEST VIRGINIA 75
WVU
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adrian
29
3-6
2-2
5
3
4
9
Ahmad
21
1-6
2-2
2
2
3
4
Watkins
11
0-2
0-0
0
0
5
0
Carter
35
3-12
5-7
10
1
4
13
Miles
30
4-8
2-2
6
2
1
11
Phillip
24
7-11
3-4
3
1
3
20
Konate
19
2-4
0-0
4
0
4
4
West
12
2-3
3-3
1
1
0
8
Macon
9
0-1
2-2
3
0
5
2
Myers
9
1-2
2-2
1
1
0
4
Bolden
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
23-55
21-24
35
11
30
75
Percentages: FG .418, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Phillip 3-4, Carter 2-7, West 1-2, Adrian 1-4, Miles 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 23 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Ahmad, Macon). Turnovers: 23 (Adrian 4, Konate 4, Myers 4, Ahmad 2, Carter 2, Macon 2, Phillip 2, Watkins 2, Miles). Steals: 7 (Carter 5, Adrian 2). Technical Fouls: None.
K-State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
36
6-11
1-4
9
3
4
13
Johnson
31
5-7
4-10
8
1
4
14
Wade
36
5-10
1-1
5
3
0
13
Brown
29
5-10
3-4
2
2
3
15
Stokes
36
4-12
6-8
2
3
3
15
Ervin
14
2-4
2-2
3
1
1
7
Sneed
11
0-1
0-2
0
1
2
0
Maurice
7
1-1
0-0
1
0
3
2
Totals
200
28-56
17-31
30
14
20
79
Percentages: FG .500, FT .548. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Brown 2-3, Wade 2-5, Ervin 1-2, Stokes 1-4, Sneed 0-1, Iwundu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Sneed). Turnovers: 13 (Iwundu 5, Stokes 3, Sneed 2, Brown, Ervin, Maurice). Steals: 12 (Sneed 3, Stokes 3, Brown 2, Johnson 2, Wade 2). Technical Fouls: Iwundu, 7:43 second.
West Virginia
38
37
—
75
Kansas St.
36
43
—
79
What sprain?
Kansas State point guard Kamau Stokes showed no signs of discomfort while playing through a sprained ankle on Saturday against West Virginia.
Stokes, a sophomore point guard, scored 15 points and sent out three assists three days after injuring his left ankle against Oklahoma State. He was questionable to play against the Mountaineers, but he felt healthy during warmups and played nearly at full speed.
“I was never thinking I would miss this game,” Stokes said. “I wanted to be ready.”
But it wasn’t an easy process.
“I was in constant rehab, 24/7,” Stokes said. “I stayed off it and got it to the point where it was tolerable and I could play.”
Stokes said he knew he was going to be able to play on Friday when he showed up for practice and was able to run at full speed.
The Wildcats actually had to work harder to replace shooting guard Barry Brown. He picked up two fouls less than five minutes in and K-State inserted backup Carlbe Ervin to help with ballhandling duties.
Milestone stat
Wesley Iwundu became the first player in K-State history to total 1,000 points 500 rebounds 300 assists and 100 steals during his career.
The senior wing is best known for his versatility, and he thinks this achievement reflects that.
“It’s a great feeling to do something that like,” Iwundu said. “I am about as excited as I can be, especially getting the win and reaching a goal like that. There isn’t anything better.”
Football team honored
The Kansas State football team was honored for its Texas Bowl victory before Saturday’s basketball game. Players carried the bowl trophy onto the floor and waved to the crowd.
Left tackle Dalton Risner had a message for fans.
“If you thought this year was good,” he said, “we’ve got a surprise coming for you next year.”
Quarterback Jesse Ertz also addressed the crowd while wearing a sling on his right arm. Ertz is recovering from shoulder surgery, a result of an injury he suffered mid-season in a game against Oklahoma and played through the rest of the year.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments