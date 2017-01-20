K-State Q&A: Lots of basketball and a little football recruiting

It’s time for another K-State Q&A.
Lots of fun questions to get to this week, so let’s dive right in. Thanks, as always, for asking them.
@KellisRobinett If Stokes doesn't play or limited, can Ervin pick up the slack or will it go more to Iwundu Saturday— Jeff Malone (@jam3536) January 19, 2017
Bruce Weber will speak with media Friday afternoon, so we should have a firmer grasp on the status of sophomore point guard Kamau Stokes in a few hours.
But, for now, let’s call him questionable for the West Virginia game with a sprained left ankle.
My guess is he will be on the floor in some capacity, but if he can’t go the Wildcats would turn to a committee of guards to lead the offense, most likely led by Iwundu. K-State has used Iwundu as its primary ballhandler in tight games this season even with a healthy Stokes on the floor, so it will certainly look to him if Stokes is injured. Barry Brown will help him and so will Carlbe Ervin.
I’m not sure there’s a true point guard on this roster, but there are several capable ballhandlers and they will play some part against West Virginia.
I thought Ervin played well against Oklahoma State (with the notable exception of his silly technical in the first half) and will need to deliver once again against the Mountaineers and their press defense. He will play a decent amount even if Stokes is good to go. If he isn’t, I wonder if Ervin will move into the starting lineup or if Bruce Weber slides Iwundu to point guard and uses Xavier Sneed at the three. Personally, I prefer the backcourt of Iwundu, Brown and Sneed.
@KellisRobinett obviously ok st isn't some eye popping win, but for the time being how big a win was it for K-State?— Marcus (@KSU_LYNCH_MOB) January 19, 2017
It was big.
Before the Oklahoma State victory, K-State didn’t have a single top 100 RPI win to its name. After the Oklahoma State victory, and Oklahoma’s stunning win at West Virginia, K-State now has two top 100 RPI wins. The Wildcats entered that game 5-28 in their past 33 road games and had lost 15 of 16 in Stillwater. Stopping those trends was important. The team’s confidence is also up heading into the West Virginia game.
More than anything, it was a can’t-lose game.
It was hard to see the Wildcats making up for a loss against the Big 12’s last-place team, and harder to see fans forgiving Weber had he lost such a game to fan-favorite Brad Underwood.
But it won’t end up being big without more positive results down the road. K-State’s three conference victories have come against teams with a combined league record of 3-15. It still has more to prove.
@KellisRobinett with their first win in Stillwater in 5 years, is this MBB poised to win against WVU?— Glenn Davis (@GlennHuston) January 19, 2017
I like K-State’s chances in this one.
As we saw against Oklahoma State and Kansas, a fast-paced game isn’t the death sentence it was last season for K-State. This is a much-improved shooting team from a year ago and it looked decent driving to the basket on Wednesday. Weber tends to prefer slower games and half-court sets, but the Wildcats have looked better of late in open-court settings.
It helped Wesley Iwundu snap out of his slump and gave K-State extra possessions to win. With shooters to kick the ball out to on the perimeter, maybe running and attacking the basket is K-State’s optimal playing style.
West Virginia will try to speed up this game, and maybe that’s a good thing for K-State. The Wildcats haven’t had much luck against the Mountaineers lately, losing five in a row, and they will need to avoid turnovers. But West Virginia has already lost twice in the Big 12. This looks like a coin-flip game to me.
@KellisRobinett does weber keep his job if kstate doesn't make the tournament this year?— Kevin hampton (@Kbhampton13) January 19, 2017
There is no set criteria.
It’s easy to say Weber will be back if he makes the NCAA Tournament and gone if he doesn’t, but John Currie hasn’t written anything in stone about his future.
I have written from the beginning that Weber likely needs to return to the NCAA Tournament to save his job, but I can envision a scenario in which he’s back after making the NIT. I can also envision a scenario in which he’s gone after making the Big Dance.
There are 13 games left in the regular season and K-State is 14-4. It’s too early to speculate.
@KellisRobinett what are the odds of being in the top 30 Kenpom rating and not making the tournament?— Gregory Houser (@GregoryHouser3) January 19, 2017
It’s rare, but it does happen.
Some quick research reveals Wichita State missed the NCAA Tournament in 2011 with a KenPom rating of 26, as did Dayton in 2010. Both teams went on to win the NIT, though!
Last year, St. Mary’s missed March Madness with a KenPom of 34. Vanderbilt got in with a KenPom of 27.
K-State currently ranks 28th in KenPom and is one of the final teams currently projected to make the field.
@KellisRobinett rank in your humble opinion most likely wins to least likely:— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) January 19, 2017
WV
@-ISU
BU
KU
@-UT
@-OU
@-TCU
TT
K-State’s remaining schedule, ranked from most winnable to least winnable:
Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, at Tennessee, at Texas, West Virginia, Kansas, at TCU, at Oklahoma, at Iowa State, at West Virginia, at Baylor.
@KellisRobinett Why does DJ do his unique dribbling before each FT? I wonder if there's an interesting story there waiting to be told.— Rick Sleppy (@SlepAt2B) January 19, 2017
I asked Johnson about this while doing some reporting for the feature I wrote about his journey to success last week.
Not many players line up for free throws by bouncing the ball off the floor and then catching it with one hand at eye level the way he does.
His explanation: He couldn’t make a free throw to save his life as he prepared to begin his junior season and he asked for pointers from K-State’s coaches. Former assistant Alvin Brooks (now with Baylor) told him to adjust his routine at the free-throw line and try the bounce. Apparently, he knew players that had found success with it. Johnson tried it in practice, started making every free throw and stuck with it.
@KellisRobinett was there any bigger play than Sneed from the elbow without hesitation? I was having uh oh thoughts until he delivered— Aaron Timmons (@tinman_sower) January 20, 2017
Xavier Sneed has been a big difference-maker as of late, and he was again at Oklahoma State.
His ability to shoot and make quick three-pointers, throw down lob dunks and block shots in transition gives K-State a nice lift. He lacks consistency, but that will come as he matures. His 12 points against Baylor and his 11 points against Oklahoma State were very important.
The Wildcats hope he can maintain that level of play. He could see an expanded role on Saturday if Kamau Stokes can’t play.
@KellisRobinett how many pts is XSneed on pace to finish with this season and how does that rank among other emaw greats' freshman years?— Ep (@johny_epleseed) January 19, 2017
Sneed is on pace to finish with more than 300 points as a freshman (how many more depends on how long the team plays). That would put him in the same neighborhood as Dean Wade and Jacob Pullen.
Micheal Beasley holds the freshman scoring record with 866. Marcus Foster had 513. Bill Walker finished with 498. He won’t get there, but he’s having a fine rookie campaign.
@KellisRobinett Kstate have 5 seed potential?— Chris McLain (@chrismclain10) January 19, 2017
At the Big 12 Tournament? Sure.
@KellisRobinett #KStateFB recruiting is at the bottom of the Big 12. What are our needs and where do we end up ranking?— Ryan (@ryanpeteKSU) January 19, 2017
What else is new?
The recruiting services rank K-State at or near the bottom of the Big 12 every year. Right now, 247Sports, Rivals and Scout all have K-State ranked last in the Big 12, but within shouting distance of Baylor and Kansas. With a big finish before signing day, maybe the Wildcats can climb to eighth or ninth. Maybe not.
The Wildcats seem set up front on both sides of the ball with this recruiting class. They’ve got five offensive linemen coming in and four defensive linemen. Their focus late will be on defensive backs and linebackers.
Losing Elijah Walker was tough. Getting Evan Fields would be huge.
If K-State can get an impact player in the secondary or in the middle of its defense to help offset the losses of Dante Barnett and Elijah Lee, it would be a nice help for next season.
@KellisRobinett More scary alligator? "Humpback" the viral video star from Florida this last week? Or the one that took "Chubbs" hand?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) January 20, 2017
Humpback. That thing was huge! I doubt Happy Gilmore could wrestle a golf ball away from it.
@KellisRobinett What's with the refs changing how they officiate games in the last 4 minutes? how does HCBW get more respect from refs?— Gabriel Markley (@gmark12) January 19, 2017
Late-game officiating is different from first-half officiating. That’s just a fact of life, in all sports.
Never been a fan of it. A foul is a foul regardless of when it occurs in my book. But that’s not going to change anytime soon.
I think Weber gets respect from officials, but he doesn’t work them as well as some other coaches. Bill Self is the master of blowing up in a refs face without getting a technical. I thought Brad Underwood did a nice job of this the other night in Stillwater, as well. Weber is a more complain-from-a-distance coach. I doubt Weber will change anything about that approach in this stage of his career, but if he wanted to have more influence on officials that would be how he would do it.
@KellisRobinett if more people read your articles and blog posts you would be the most popular beat writer in the country, correct?— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) January 19, 2017
And if I had hair and muscles I would be on the cover of books like Fabio. #Logic.
@KellisRobinett underwood overrated? 0-6 in Big 12 and Weber won Big 12 first year. Seems like underwood won because of pushover competition— Jacob Bott (@jbott2) January 19, 2017
Underwood will get the Oklahoma State train rolling. He just needs a little more time.
All I could think the other day in Stillwater was that if the Cowboys are truly the worst team in the Big 12 they are the best last-place team this conference has ever known.
Could Underwood be doing better than he is? Of course. An 0-6 Big 12 record is ugly. But this is a team that went 12-20 last year. Phil Forte, Jawun Evans and Jeffrey Carroll are all nice players, but Travis Ford never taught this group how to play defense or to win without Marcus Smart. Expecting the NCAA Tournament in Year One was unrealistic, even after the Cowboys won some notable games in nonconference action.
It’s too early to proclaim him overrated, just as it was too early to proclaim Bruce Weber underrated when he won 27 games in his first season at K-State.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments